Countdown to Kickoff: Saints-Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and we're counting down the hours to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Raymond James Stadium. After a week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

WR ﻿Antonio Brown﻿. While the legendary quarterback pairing of Tom Brady and Drew Brees gets top billing, the debut of new Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown makes the movie poster for this one, too. Brown, who hasn't played an NFL game since catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown from Tom Brady in Week Two of the 2019 season (when they were Patriots teammates for about two weeks), is expected to jump right into the action after just two full-speed practices as a Buccaneer. Head Coach Bruce Arians suggested that Brown could play anywhere between 10 and 35 offensive snaps, depending on how well things are going overall for the Bucs' offense. What the Buccaneers are not revealing, of course, is just how they will utilize Brown in their offense – what personnel groupings he'll be in and where he'll line up on the field – but in recent weeks the Bucs have ramped up their percentage of three and four-receiver sets. The Buccaneers may be planning to put Brown, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and, say, Scotty Miller on the field at the same time to see how the Saints' defense will sort out who are the biggest threats. When Brown was at the top of his game, as recently as 2018, he was a high-volume playmaker who runs precise routes and catches passes in every area of the field, with big-play ability once the ball is in his hands. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact Brown makes on the Bucs' offense in his first action.

DL ﻿William Gholston﻿. Gholston didn't practice this week after choosing to isolate himself because he came in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. However, he announced that he himself does not have the virus (though he previously did catch it and then recovered before the season) and that he expects to play on Sunday night after rejoining the team. That would be a good outcome for the Buccaneers, who have relied on Gholston to be a big part of their top-ranked rush defense and also to provide more backfield pressure than he has in most of his previous seasons. In fact, Gholston ranks second on the team with 11 quarterback hits to go with his 2.0 sacks. The Bucs' powerful defensive front has already lost nose tackle Vita Vea for the season to a leg fracture and would surely be less stout without another one of their main interior run-stoppers. In the first meeting with the Saints in New Orleans in Week One, Gholston racked up seven stops and made two tackles for loss, one of them on dangerous running back Alvin Kamara. Through the first five games of the season, Gholston played between 44.4% and 58.7% of the team's defensive snaps as he was the down lineman most likely to come off the field when the Buccaneers went to a nickel package. However, his usage has gone up to 60.4% of the defensive snaps since Vea landed on injured reserve, including nearly 70% in the Week Seven win in Las Vegas. Even with the addition of former Jet Steve McLendon, that would be a lot of snaps for the Bucs' defense to make up if Gholston were unavailable, and McLendon has basically been splitting time at nose tackle with Rakeem Nunez-Roches

T ﻿Joe Haeg﻿. Haeg has made two starts for the Buccaneers already this season, but both of those were as an eligible sixth offensive linemen in jumbo packages the last two weeks. On Sunday, Haeg will likely join the starting O-Line proper as he takes over at left guard for Ali Marpet, who is out due to a concussion. Those will be big shoes for Haeg to fill, as Marpet was one of the top performers on an offensive line that has been among the league's stingiest in giving up sacks. The Buccaneers do have a couple of other options they could turn to if need be – center Ryan Jensen could slide to guard with reserve A.Q. Shipley stepping in at the pivot, but Arians indicated that Haeg will get the call. Said Arians on Friday: "Joe Haeg has played a bunch of football and Joe will start in Ali's spot." Indeed, Haeg was one of the first players the Buccaneers targeted in unrestricted free agency in March (not the first, as that would be Tom Brady) and they liked both his 35 games of starting experience in Indianapolis and his history of playing multiple positions. Since Marpet has been out of action since the week began, Haeg has had the advantage of practicing all week with the starting line and getting in synch with Jensen and left tackle Donovan Smith. As noted below, the Saints' defense ranks in the top 10 in sacks per pass play so Haeg's ability to replicate the level of blocking that Marpet usually provides could be critical in making sure Brady has time to throw.

CB ﻿Jamel Dean﻿. There was a small shift in the Buccaneers' defensive lineup in Week Eight, and it appears to mean more snaps for Dean moving forward. In the first seven games, the Bucs utilized their top three corners the same way they did so effectively down the stretch in 2019, with Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting starting in the base defense, with Dean coming in to play one of the outside spots when Murphy-Bunting moved into the slot. Against the Giants, Dean started instead of Murphy-Bunting, who played only in the nickel and not in base. In a way, it's not an enormous switch, since the Buccaneers' defense is in the nickel more often than any other personnel grouping. Still, against the Giants Dean was on the field for all 74 snaps, as opposed to 38 for Murphy-Bunting. The switch, if it is maintained, gives Dean more opportunities to make plays, and since the start of 2019 only Davis and two other NFL players have had more than his 23 passes defensed. Dean is one of the Bucs' fastest players, so he can stick with opposing deep threats, but he's also quick with his hips and his feet and frequent extra film study has made him much better at diagnosing where a receiver is going to go after the snap. If Michael Thomas returns to action for the Saints on Sunday after missing six games, the Bucs may choose to shadow him with Davis, given how effectively Davis did that in Week One. That may leave Dean with the primary assignment of covering Emmanuel Sanders, who has played 63% of his snaps split out wide this year.