Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Waive Rodrigo Blankenship, Ending Kicker Competition

Chase McLaughlin appears to be the Bucs' choice at placekicker after Rodrigo Blankenship was waived on Monday… McLaughlin made all of his kicks in two preseason games, including a 48-yard field goal

Aug 21, 2023 at 04:52 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Website_ThumbnailTemplate

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ended a preseason head-to-head competition for their 2023 placekicking  job, waiving Rodrigo Blankenship and leaving Chase McLaughlin as the lone kicker on the roster.

McLaughlin and Blankenship had been battling to succeed kicker Ryan Succop, who was released in March after three seasons with the team. The Buccaneers signed McLaughlin in March as an unrestricted free agent and then added Blankenship in mid-June. Coincidentally, both kickers previously played for the Indianapolis Colts; in fact, Blankenship won a training camp battle with McLaughlin for the Colts' job in 2020, and McLaughlin replaced Blankenship as Indy's kicker after one game in 2022.

The two players alternated kicks during the first two preseason games, ending up with three extra points attempts and one field goal try for McLaughlin and four field goal attempts for Blankenship. McLaughlin made all of his kicks, including a 48-yard field goal against the New York Jets on Saturday. Blankenship made a 35-yard field goal in each of the two games but also missed wide right on a 55-yard try and hit the left upright on a 32-yard attempt against the Jets.

The Buccaneers signed McLaughlin in large part due to his success at longer field goals, as the team had lacked that aspect in their kicking game in recent seasons. McLaughlin made nine of 12 tries from 50 yards and beyond for the Colts in 2022 and is an impressive 17 of 21 from that distance in his career. Overall, he has made 78.8% of his field goal attempts (67 of 85), including 83.3% last year. He's 88 of 90 in his career on extra point attempts, which are now the equivalent of 33-yard field goals.

Related Content

news

Bucs Claim CB Rodarius Williams, Place Russell Gage on IR

The Buccaneers have added former Giants cornerback Rodarius Williams to their preseason roster, opening a spot with the expected move of WR Russell Gage to injured reserve
news

Bucs Add QB Convert Cephus Johnson to Receiving Corps

The Buccaneers have signed rookie wide receiver Cephus Johnson, who primarily played quarterback in college, waiving cornerback Duron Lowe to make room on the 90-man preseason roster
news

Bucs Add Rookie DB Avery Young to Camp Roster

On Monday, the Buccaneers made their first roster move since opening training camp, signing former Rutgers safety Avery Young and waiving first-year tackle Grant Hermanns
news

Will Gholston Returns for 11th Season with Bucs

Will Gholston, originally a fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2013, signed a new one-year deal on Tuesday, the same day that veteran players reported for the start of training camp
news

Bucs Sign Cody Mauch, Complete Draft Class Deals

As rookies reported for training camp on Monday, second-round G Cody Mauch inked his first NFL contract, a four-year pact that completes the effort to get the Bucs' entire 2023 draft class signed
news

Bucs Sign Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship

The Buccaneers have the makings of a kicking competition between two former Colts after Thursday's addition of Rodrigo Blankenship, who joins previous signee Chase McLaughlin
news

Bucs Ink Draft Picks Calijah Kancey and Yaya Diaby

Tampa Bay has just one remaining unsigned rookie after getting deals done with first-round selection DL Calijah Kancey and third-round pick OLB Yaya Diaby on Wednesday
news

Bucs Sign Five Members of 2023 Draft Class 

ILB SirVocea Dennis, TE Payne Durham, DB Josh Hayes, WR Trey Palmer and OLB Jose Ramirez all inked their rookie NFL contracts on Thursday following OTAs practice
news

Three Tryout Players Earn Spots on Bucs' 90-Man Roster

On Monday, the Bucs signed WR David Moore, OLB Markees Watts and S Kedrick Whitehead to their offseason roster after all three stood out on tryout contracts during the team's rookie minicamp
news

Bucs Sign Former Rams QB John Wolford

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers added a third quarterback, signing fourth-year man John Wolford to join Kyle Trask and former Rams teammate Baker Mayfield
news

Bucs Pick up Tristan Wirfs' Fifth-Year Option

The Buccaneers made the obvious move on Wednesday, exercising the optional fifth year on T Tristan Wirfs rookie contract, which covers the 2024 season
Advertising