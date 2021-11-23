Chris Godwin Leaps Over Two Buccaneer Legends

As you probably heard, a wide receiver overtook all-time Tampa Bay Buccaneers great Mike Alstott on one of the team's career statistical lists on Monday night. And yes, it's true, Chris Godwin is now above Alstott (not to mention his Thunder & Lightning partner Warrick Dunn) on the franchise's all-time receptions chart.

You were expecting a nod to Mike Evans, no? Yes, Evans broke Alstott's franchise touchdown record in Monday night's win over the New York Giants, and gave a respectful nod to the 'A-Train' after the game. We'll get to that in a bit, but the more under-the-radar move into rarified franchise air was made by Godwin, who has quietly been stalking the team's legends all season.

With six catches for 65 yards and a touchdown on Monday night, Godwin made like the Price is Right cliffhanger game and yodeled his way up three different top-10 lists in the Bucs' record books. First, as noted above, he passed both Alstott and Dunn on the all-time receptions list. Only Evans, James Wilder and Mark Carrier remain ahead of Godwin, and he's going to catch Carrier very soon.