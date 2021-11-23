Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Chris Godwin Leaps Over Two Buccaneer Legends

Data Crunch: While Mike Evans was noisily making franchise history with his 72nd touchdown on Monday night, fellow wideout Chris Godwin kept advancing up a trio of Bucs all-time charts

Nov 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

godwindc

As you probably heard, a wide receiver overtook all-time Tampa Bay Buccaneers great Mike Alstott on one of the team's career statistical lists on Monday night. And yes, it's true, Chris Godwin is now above Alstott (not to mention his Thunder & Lightning partner Warrick Dunn) on the franchise's all-time receptions chart.

You were expecting a nod to Mike Evans, no? Yes, Evans broke Alstott's franchise touchdown record in Monday night's win over the New York Giants, and gave a respectful nod to the 'A-Train' after the game. We'll get to that in a bit, but the more under-the-radar move into rarified franchise air was made by Godwin, who has quietly been stalking the team's legends all season.

With six catches for 65 yards and a touchdown on Monday night, Godwin made like the Price is Right cliffhanger game and yodeled his way up three different top-10 lists in the Bucs' record books. First, as noted above, he passed both Alstott and Dunn on the all-time receptions list. Only Evans, James Wilder and Mark Carrier remain ahead of Godwin, and he's going to catch Carrier very soon.

Most Receptions, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Rk. Player Season Recs.
1. Mike Evans 2014-21 579
2. James Wilder 1981-89 430
3. Mark Carrier 1987-92 321
4. Chris Godwin 2017-21 307
5. Warrick Dunn 1997-2001; 08 306
6. Mike Alstott 1996-2006 306
7. Keyshawn Johnson 2000-03 298
8. Kevin House 1980-86 286
9. Michael Pittman 2002-07 284
10. Jimmie Giles 1978-86 279

Then there's the yardage list. While Evans continues to pad his lead in every receiving category in franchise history, Godwin is reeling in some of the other greatest players in franchise history. In this case, he jumped over Ring of Honor member Jimmie Giles and came within a few yards of Vincent Jackson for fourth place.

Most Receiving Yards, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Rk. Player Seasons Recs.
1. Mike Evans 2014-21 8,945
2. Mark Carrier 1987-92 5,018
3. Kevin House 1980-86 4,928
4. Vincent Jackson 2012-16 4,326
5. Chris Godwin 2017-21 4,322
6. Jimmie Giles 1978-87 4,300
7. Joey Galloway 2004-08 3,912
8. Keyshawn Johnson 2000-03 3,828
9. James Wilder 1981-89 3,492
10. Gerald Carter 1980-87 3,443

Godwin capped Tampa Bay's opening possession on Monday night with a 13-yard touchdown catch-and-run, giving him 30 total scores in his career (29 receiving, one rushing). Tight end Cameron Brate had pulled out of a tie with Godwin on that list with a Week 10 touchdown at Washington, but now the two are knotted again, sharing sixth place in team history. And yes, this is also where we repeat that Mike Evans topped Mike Alstott on Monday to become the franchise's all-time touchdowns king.

Most Total Touchdowns, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Seasons TDs 4
Mike Evans WR 2014-21 72
Mike Alstott FB 1996-2006 71
James Wilder RB 1981-89 45
Jimmie Giles TE 1978-86 34
Kevin House WR 1980-86 31
Cameron Brate TE 2014-21 30
Chris Godwin WR 2017-21 30
Joey Galloway WR 2004-08 29
Warrick Dunn RB 1997-2001; 08 28
Doug Martin RB 2012-17 28

Evans scored on a five-yard pass from Tom Brady in the third quarter to give the Buccaneers a 24-10 lead. It marked the fourth straight game in which he has caught a touchdown pass, the longest active streak in the NFL. Evans owns the team record with a six-game streak of catching TD passes across the 2019-20 seasons, and Godwin has the second-longest run with five straight from the end of last season to the beginning of this one.

Evans passed Alstott on the Bucs' career scoring chart in Week 10 and merely padded his hold on fourth place in team annals with another six points Monday night. But kicker Ryan Succop, who had 12 points on perfect three-for-three performances on both field goals and extra points, moved up a spot on that chart.

Most Points Scored, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Seasons Points
Martin Gramatica K 1999-2004 592
Michael Husted K 1993-98 502
Connor Barth K 2009-13, 2015 477
Mike Evans WR 2014-21 440
Mike Alstott FB 1996-2007 432
Matt Bryant K 2005-08 416
Donald Igwebuike K 1985-89 416
James Wilder RB 1981-89 276
Ryan Succop K 2021-21 211
Jimmie Giles TE 1978-86 204

With the Los Angeles Rams idle, Evans also caught Cooper Kupp for the top spot in the NFL in touchdown catches.

2021 NFL Leaders in Touchdown Receptions

Table inside Article
Player Team Yards
Mike Evans Buccaneers 10
Cooper Kupp Rams 10
Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 8
Tyreek Hill Chiefs 8
DK Metcalf Seahawks 8
Adam Thielen Vikings 8

And, of course, there's our evergreen chart of the top touchdown-producing receivers in the NFL over the last eight years. Evans remains at the top of the list.

Most Touchdown Receptions, NFL, 2014-21

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) Rec. TDs
Mike Evans Buccaneers 71
Antonio Brown Steelers/Patriots/Bucs 68
Davante Adams Packers 67
DeAndre Hopkins Texans/Cardinals 65
Tyreek Hill Chiefs 55

Antonio Brown stayed just ahead of Davante Adams on the above chart but he has missed four straight games with an ankle injury. However, tight end Rob Gronkowski returned from a back ailment on Monday night and immediately contributed six catches for 71 yards. In the process, he surpassed Greg Olsen and Travis Kelce for the fifth most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history.

Most Receiving Yards, Tight End, NFL History

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) Seasons Yards
Tony Gonzalez Chiefs/Falcons 1997-2013 15,127
Jason Witten Cowboys/Raiders 2003-20 13,046
Antonio Gates Chargers 2003-18 11,841
Shannon Sharpe Broncos/Ravens 1990-2003 10,060
Rob Gronkowski Patriots/Buccaneers 2010-21 8,739
Travis Kelce Chiefs/Falcons 2013-21 8,702
Greg Olsen Bears/Panthers/Seahawks 2007-20 8,683
Jimmy Graham Saints/Seahawks/Packers/Bears 2010-21 8,403
Ozzie Newsome Browns 1978-90 7,980
Jackie Smith Cardinals/Cowboys 1963-78 7,918

Tom Brady also padded his lead on the NFL's touchdown pass chart, with those scoring strikes to Godwin and Evan increasing his total in 2021 to 29. With seven games still to play, that's already the third-highest total in franchise history, after his own 40-TD season last year and Jameis Winston's mark of 33 in 2019.

2021 NFL Leaders in Touchdown Passes

Table inside Article
Player Team TD Passes
Tom Brady Buccaneers 29
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 25
Matthew Stafford Rams 24
Justin Herbert Chargers 22
Joe Burrow Bengals 21
Kirk Cousins Vikings 21
Aaron Rodgers Packers 21

Brady's 307 yards against the Giants marked the 104th time he has topped the 300-yard mark in a game. Only Drew Brees has done that more often.

Most 300-Yard Passing Games, NFL history

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) TD Passes
Drew Brees Chargers/Saints 123
Tom Brady Patriots/Buccaneers 104
Peyton Manning Colts/Broncos 93
Phillip Rivers Chargers/Colts 73
Matt Ryan Falcons 73

Those 307 yards also pushed Brady's total in 2021 to 3,177, which is currently second in the NFL to Patrick Mahomes' 3,200. This marks the 19th time that Brady has topped the 3,000-yard mark in his career, which is yet another new record in his ledger.

Most Seasons with 3,000 Passing Yards, NFL history

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) TD Passes
Tom Brady Patriots/Buccaneers 19
Brett Favre Packers/Jets/Vikings 18
Drew Brees Chargers/Saints 16
Peyton Manning Colts/Broncos 16
Phillip Rivers Chargers/Colts 15

The Buccaneers currently lead the NFL with an average of 30.9 points scored per game. Their 309 points are the most the team has ever scored through the first 10 games of a season.

Most Points, Buccaneers, First 10 Games of a Season

Table inside Article
1. 2021: 309
2. 2020: 296
3. 2012: 287
4. 2019: 277
5. 2018: 267

On defense, Lavonte David tied for the team lead with eight tackles on Monday night. He did so in the 145th game of his career, all of which he has started and all of which have come in a Buccaneers uniform. There are now only three players in team history who have started more games than Davis.

Most Games Started, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Seasons Starts
Ronde Barber CB 1997-2012 232
Derrick Brooks LB 1995-2008 221
Paul Gruber T 1988-99 183
Lavonte David LB 2012-21 145
Tony Mayberry C 1990-99 145

Related Content

news

Mike Evans, Devin White Hit Rare Milestones

Data Crunch: WR Mike Evans caught Mike Alstott on the Bucs' all-time touchdown list in Sunday's game, while ILB Devin White had a tackle-sack combo the league has seen only a handful of times
news

Tom Brady Takes Two More from Drew Brees

Data Crunch: Tom Brady and the recently-retired Drew Brees are at the top of most NFL career passing lists, but Brady separated himself on two more incredible lists Sunday in Brees's old home
news

Mike Evans Closes in on Mike Alstott

Data Crunch: Mike Evans' three-touchdown game in Sunday's win made team history in a couple ways and put him just two behind Buc legend Mike Alstott on the team's all-time list
news

Carry the Six: Bucs' Piling Up Offensive Stats at Record Pace

Data Crunch: Six games into the 2021 season, Tampa Bay's offense is reaching brand-new heights for the franchise, and Tom Brady continues to defy his age in more impressive ways
news

Bucs' Offense Reaches New Heights

Data Crunch: While Tom Brady added another new accomplishment to his incredible career achievements, the Buccaneers offense as a whole had one of the best days in franchise history
news

On Tom Brady's Record Night, Bucs' Defense Sets a New Standard, Too | Data Crunch

Data Crunch: Brady's accomplishments in Sunday night's win in Foxborough went beyond the NFL passing yardage record, but Tampa Bay's defense might have put up the most shocking number
news

Tom Brady Nears Another Mountaintop

Data Crunch: Tom Brady has now played more games than any other non-specialist in NFL history, but his next one has the chance to add an enormous record to an emotionally-charged evening
news

Rob Gronkowski Sets Up Residence in the End Zone

Data Crunch: In Sunday's win over Atlanta, Rob Gronkowski achieved something only one other tight end in league history has done…Also, Mike Edwards matches Ronde Barber and Tom Brady just keeps setting records
news

Tom Brady Is Mr. 300 and Mr. 100

Data Crunch: Tom Brady made the most of his record-setting 300th start Thursday night, throwing for 379 yards and four touchdowns and setting some records along the way
news

Devin White Does It All in 2020 Postseason

Super Bowl Data Crunch, Defense: Bucs ILB Devin White put together a postseason stat line never seen before while Ndamukong Suh became the first player with a postseason sack for four different teams…That and much more
news

TD Time for Tommy and Gronky

Super Bowl Data Crunch, Offense: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are now the most prolific touchdown duo in NFL postseason history…Plus, the Bucs have nearly matched the all-time record for Super Bowl wins of 20-plus points, and much more
Advertising