Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 21, Panthers 18

Both offenses then traded punts, with a turnover abruptly ending Tampa Bay's next promising drive. Mayfield was intercepted by Xavier Woods at the Carolina 45-yard line on a pass intended for Evans. Calijah Kancey then collapsed the pocket, forcing Bryce Young to intentionally throw the ball away, setting up second-and-25. Raheem Blackshear was stopped short on third down and the Panthers were forced to punt it away at the two-minute mark. The Bucs held a 142-130 advantage in yards during the first half but stingy defensive units for both teams became the storyline. Tampa Bay converted four of nine third-down attempts – including two during four drives - and compiled eight total first downs in the first half. The Panthers completed just one of seven third-down attempts and accumulated just seven first downs.

Tampa Bay's defense continued the stellar trend out of the half, by forcing a quick three-and-out. The Bucs took down Hubbard on two carries for no gain, setting up third-and-11 and a punt. Tampa Bay's offense once again underwent a lull and on the ensuing possession for the defense, Antoine Winfield Jr. nabbed a sack on third down. With tight coverage on the back end by the Bucs, Bryce Young held onto the ball too long and Winfield capitalized, dropping the Panthers' rookie for a loss of nine, which set up fourth down and a Panthers' punt. In similar fashion, the Bucs' following drive ended with a Marquis Haynes Sr. sack of Baker Mayfield (-8). The Panthers responded with their first touchdown of the afternoon. A 31-yard connection between Young and Jonathan Mingo set up a one-yard touchdown rush for Hubbard.

The Bucs followed suit with a highlight-reel moment. Tampa Bay traveled 75 yards in one play, culminating in a Mike Evans spectacular touchdown to give the Bucs a 14-10 lead – marking the longest reception of Evans' career. Evans lined up in the slot and turned on the jets, getting behind the Panthers' secondary. Mayfield hit him in stride and No. 13 took it to the house. Both clubs then traded three-and-outs. To conclude the third frame, J.J. Russell sacked Young for a loss of nine on third down, forcing the Panthers' eighth punt.