Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 9, Panthers 0

The Buccaneers beat the Panthers 9-0 en route to their third-straight division title 

Jan 07, 2024 at 03:36 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

RRWin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers 9-0 and clinched the NFC South and a playoff berth in Week 18. In the defensive showdown, the Bucs outlasted their division foe for a third-straight division title.

The Buccaneers were forced to punt on their opening drive following a deep incompletion to Mike Evans down the right sideline. On the Panthers' first possession, the defense got a critical stop on third down, forcing a three-and-out. Bucs' rookie Yaya Diaby flew like a missile off the left edge, dropping Bryce Young for a loss of eight yards. Tampa Bay's following drive ended in the same way as the first – incompletion to Mike Evans. Evans ran a go route down the right sideline and Baker Mayfield let it rip. Evans was unable to hold onto the ball as two defenders closed, and the Bucs punted. Both Vita Vea and Devin White halted the Panthers' following drive, disrupting their run game. On second down, Vea clogged the middle and took down Chuba Hubbard for no gain. On third down, Devin White flew downhill, waited and quickly pivoted to the outside as Hubbard attempted to bounce outside the edge to the perimeter. He tackled Hubbard for a loss of three yards, setting up a Johnny Hekker punt.

Right before the start of the second quarter, the Bucs' drive was halted by a Yetur Gross-Matos sack on Mayfield for a loss of seven. Jake Camarda then punted 40 yards to the Carolina 30-yard line as Young and cast took over. Antoine Winfield Jr. made a sensational play on the Panthers' first drive of the second quarter to prevent a Panthers' score. On what appeared to be a D.J. Chark touchdown, Winfield produced a highlight-worthy play. He raced across the field and knocked the ball out, forcing a fumble before Chark could cross the goal line. Jamel Dean recovered the football in the end zone for a touchback, thrusting Mayfield and co. back on the field. Both teams then traded punts, with the Bucs' defense forcing another three-and-out. The Bucs then crossed midfield courtesy of a 20-yard Cade Otton gain but had to settle for a 36-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal. Tampa Bay led 6-0 heading into the half, as the unit converted just two of nine third-down attempts through the first two frames with 131 total net yards. The Bucs struggled to find continuity through the air or on the ground in the first two quarters, with Winfield serving as the catalyst.  

The Bucs' defense forced a punt out of the half as Diaby stopped Hubbard short of the first on third-and-12. On the ensuing drive, Mayfield was sacked on second down as Derrick Brown came barreling through the line, dropping him for a loss of nine, which set up third-and-17. Winfield Jr. came up with a game-shifting play on third down. He shot downhill and took down Young for a loss of nine, which set up a Hekker 52-yard field goal attempt. The kick was wide left, keeping it a 6-0 score at Bank of America Stadium early in the fourth quarter.

Next, the Bucs put up a nine-play, 37-yard drive courtesy of a third-down scramble by Mayfield and a 21-yard run through the A-gap by Chase Edmonds. However, a third-down sack by Panthers' Brian Burns forced the Bucs to kick a field goal. McLaughlin's 39-yard field goal was good, extending the Bucs' lead 9-0. The Panthers followed suit with a march down the field. Young scrambled for a gain of 20 to the Tampa Bay 28-yard line and the subsequent Raheem Blackshear touchdown was nullified by an illegal formation penalty. The Bucs' defense then stepped up in dramatic fashion, as Joe Tryon-Shoyinka took down Young on a 10-yard sack and punched the ball out. Greg Gaines recovered the football for Tampa Bay at the 43-yard line to secure the victory.

Related Content

news

Rapid Reaction: Saints 23, Buccaneers 13

The Buccaneers fell to the visiting Saints and drop to 8-8
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 30, Jaguars 12

The Buccaneers dismantled the Jaguars in a 30-12 Christmas Eve victory
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 34, Packers 20

The Buccaneers surge to victory over the Packers, 34-20
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 29, Falcons 25

The Buccaneers outlasted the Falcons 29-25 and improve to 6-7 on the season
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 21, Panthers 18

The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 21-18 and improve to 5-7
news

Rapid Reaction: Colts 27, Buccaneers 20

The Buccaneers faltered against the Colts, 27-20 on the road in Week 12
news

Rapid Reaction: 49ers 27, Bucs 14

The Buccaneers faltered against the 49ers 27-14 and drop to 4-6 
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 20, Titans 6

The Buccaneers defeat the Titans 20-6 in Week 10, snapping a four-game losing streak 
news

Rapid Reaction: Texans 39, Bucs 37

The Buccaneers falter against the Texans on the road, 39-37 
news

Rapid Reaction: Bills 24, Buccaneers 18

The Buccaneers fell to the Bills, 24-18 in Week Eight on the road
news

Rapid Reaction: Falcons 16, Buccaneers 13

The Buccaneers fell to the Falcons 16-13 in Week Seven 
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Bucs Make Franchise History with Third Straight NFC South Title

With a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Buccaneers clinched a division crown, marking the first time they have done so in three straight seasons and guaranteeing a home game in the opening round of the playoffs

Bucs vs. Panthers Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 9-0

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Bucs Outlast Panthers to Capture NFC South Crown

With their first shutout in 13 years, the Buccaneers clinched their third straight NFC South title, as Chase McLaughlin's three field goals produced a 9-0 win over the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium

Baker Mayfield Reacts to Being Crowned NFC South Champions | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. QB Mayfield discussed the team's 'tough battle' to secure the NFC South against the Panthers, the mentality of the locker room and what this win meant to him.

Todd Bowles on Winning Third-Straight Division Title | Press Conference

Head Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. HC Bowles discussed clinching the NFC South vs. the Panthers, the defensive battle in Week 18 and the team's young pass rushers stepping up in the victory.

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Ravens, 49ers, Lions

By clinching the NFC South on Sunday, the Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit to face the NFC North champs

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 9, Panthers 0

The Buccaneers beat the Panthers 9-0 en route to their third-straight division title 

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Forces Bryce Young Fumble | Bucs vs. Panthers Highlights

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka forces a fumble and DL Greg Gaines recovers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Forces Insane Turnover to Stop TD | Bucs vs. Panthers Highlights

S Antoine Winfield Jr. creates a turnover against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Antoine Winfield Jr. on His Drive to Create Turnovers | Press Conference

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. S Winfield Jr. discussed creating takeaways, not listening to the outside noise and doing his job to the best of his ability.

Lavonte David on Shutting Down the Panthers | Press Conference

Linebacker Lavonte David spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. LB David discussed the successful game plan vs. Carolina and how special S Antoine Winfield Jr. is.

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday in a win-or-go-home battle. Find out how to view the action

Best Photos From Bucs vs. Panthers | Week 18

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 18 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Buccaneers-Panthers Inactives | Baker Mayfield Ready to Go

Despite dealing with sore ribs, QB Baker Mayfield will start on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium as the Buccaneers try to capture a third straight division title

Photos: Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Carolina Panthers

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Bucs vs. Panthers Pregame Photos

View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers matchup.

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Panthers in Week 18 

The Buccaneers will take on the Panthers in Week 18 in a win-or-go-home divisional matchup. Here are five players to watch

Photos: Bucs Depart for Carolina Panthers

View photos of the Buccaneers departing for Week 18 vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Panthers, Week 18 2023-24

The Buccaneers will the Panthers in a do-or-die divisional showdown … Key stats, lineup notes and more

For the NFC South | Bucs vs. Panthers Regular Season Finale Trailer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to clinch the NFC South as they travel to Carolina to play the Panthers for the final game of the 2023 NFL Regular Season. We write our history here.
Advertising