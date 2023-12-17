Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 34, Packers 20

The Buccaneers opened the second quarter with a touchdown. Mike Evans got behind the Packers' coverage with a quick release to slide past the defenders for a gain of 14 yards over the middle of the field. It was only fitting that Evans finished the drive with a score. Mayfield found Evans in the end zone on a 19-yard touchdown pass to give the visiting team a 10-7 lead at Lambeau Field. On the Packers' ensuing drive, Tucker Kraft picked up 36 yards down the left sideline off a screen, setting Green Bay up at the 23-yard line. Aaron Jones came up short of the first on third down, resulting in an Anders Carlson 36-yard field goal, making it a tied ballgame at 10. The Bucs following drive ended in a 65-yard punt by Jake Camarda to the Green Bay four-yard line, forcing the Packers into a disadvantageous field position. The Packers came up short on their next possession from third-and-long and a delay of game penalty resulted in a 43-yard punt.

Just before the intermission, the Buccaneers marched down the field courtesy of two 20-plus yard gains by Chris Godwin. On the second, Godwin hit an out-breaking route and Mayfield connected with No. 14 for a gain of 24 yards from second-and-29. That play set up third-and-five, however, an incompletion led to a McLaughlin 46-yard field goal. During the first half, the Bucs held a 211-146 yard-advantage over the Packers. During the first two frames, Godwin led the way with 108 yards on seven receptions.

Coming out of halftime, the Bucs' defense forced a quick three-and-out. On first down, Calijah Kancey fired out of his stance and shot through the interior, collapsing the pocket. He got to Jordan Love, forcing an incompletion and ensuing second-and-long play. An incompletion to Jayden Reed on third down put Mayfield back on the field. The Bucs took a 20-10 lead in the third quarter with a 26-yard touchdown by Rachaad White. A 15-yard screen by Chris Godwin set up the score. Godwin quickly bounced outside following the catch to gain additional yards. Two plays later, Mayfield passed the ball to White, who cut inside and raced to the end zone, extending the Bucs' lead by 10 points. The Packers answered with a score of their own. A diving grab by Malik Heath for 15 yards moved the chains and Jayden Reed capitalized. Reed managed to drag both feet in-bounds on the field to make the grab, trimming the club's deficit 20-17 with just over four minutes to play in the third.

Late in the third quarter, the Bucs capped off a 75-yard drive with a score. Cade Otton became the catalyst on the possession, picking up 22 yards on a slant over the middle, bringing Tampa Bay to the Green Bay two-yard line. Ko Kieft cashed in with a two-yard score, giving the Bucs a 27-17 lead. On the subsequent drive, the Packers moved the chains with two back-to-back gains by Dontayvion Wicks of 20 and 19 yards. However, the Bucs' defense came up with a critical stop to hold Green Bay to three points. A key pass breakup by Lavonte David on third down, courtesy of Christian Izien pressure on Love, Carlson hit a 33-yard field goal to make it a 27-20 game.