Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 34, Packers 20

The Buccaneers surge to victory over the Packers, 34-20

Dec 17, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

The Buccaneers defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field 34-20 and improve to 7-7. Baker Mayfield put on a clinic in the Frozen Tundra, completing 22 of 28 passing attempts for 381 yards, four touchdowns and a perfect passer rating of 158.3. Chris Godwin spearheaded the attack with 155 yards on 10 receptions and Rachaad White finished with over 100 yards from scrimmage for the fourth-consecutive game.

The Buccaneers opening 10-play, 54-yard drive ended in a Chase McLaughlin 39-yard field goal. Kenny Clark sacked Baker Mayfield on third down, forcing Tampa Bay to settle for three. For the Packers, Aaron Jones rushed for over 40 yards on their opening drive. An incompletion from fourth-and-two from Jordan Love to intended target Jayden Reed put Mayfield and cast right back on the field. The momentum flipped in favor of the Packers as Kingsley Enagbare sacked Mayfield and stripped the ball at the Tampa Bay four-yard line. Enagbare recovered the fumble, and the Packers took advantage of the turnover. Green Bay's two-play drive resulted in a Tucker Kraft five-yard touchdown.

The Buccaneers opened the second quarter with a touchdown. Mike Evans got behind the Packers' coverage with a quick release to slide past the defenders for a gain of 14 yards over the middle of the field. It was only fitting that Evans finished the drive with a score. Mayfield found Evans in the end zone on a 19-yard touchdown pass to give the visiting team a 10-7 lead at Lambeau Field. On the Packers' ensuing drive, Tucker Kraft picked up 36 yards down the left sideline off a screen, setting Green Bay up at the 23-yard line. Aaron Jones came up short of the first on third down, resulting in an Anders Carlson 36-yard field goal, making it a tied ballgame at 10. The Bucs following drive ended in a 65-yard punt by Jake Camarda to the Green Bay four-yard line, forcing the Packers into a disadvantageous field position. The Packers came up short on their next possession from third-and-long and a delay of game penalty resulted in a 43-yard punt.

Just before the intermission, the Buccaneers marched down the field courtesy of two 20-plus yard gains by Chris Godwin. On the second, Godwin hit an out-breaking route and Mayfield connected with No. 14 for a gain of 24 yards from second-and-29. That play set up third-and-five, however, an incompletion led to a McLaughlin 46-yard field goal. During the first half, the Bucs held a 211-146 yard-advantage over the Packers. During the first two frames, Godwin led the way with 108 yards on seven receptions.

Coming out of halftime, the Bucs' defense forced a quick three-and-out. On first down, Calijah Kancey fired out of his stance and shot through the interior, collapsing the pocket. He got to Jordan Love, forcing an incompletion and ensuing second-and-long play. An incompletion to Jayden Reed on third down put Mayfield back on the field. The Bucs took a 20-10 lead in the third quarter with a 26-yard touchdown by Rachaad White. A 15-yard screen by Chris Godwin set up the score. Godwin quickly bounced outside following the catch to gain additional yards. Two plays later, Mayfield passed the ball to White, who cut inside and raced to the end zone, extending the Bucs' lead by 10 points. The Packers answered with a score of their own. A diving grab by Malik Heath for 15 yards moved the chains and Jayden Reed capitalized. Reed managed to drag both feet in-bounds on the field to make the grab, trimming the club's deficit 20-17 with just over four minutes to play in the third.

Late in the third quarter, the Bucs capped off a 75-yard drive with a score. Cade Otton became the catalyst on the possession, picking up 22 yards on a slant over the middle, bringing Tampa Bay to the Green Bay two-yard line. Ko Kieft cashed in with a two-yard score, giving the Bucs a 27-17 lead. On the subsequent drive, the Packers moved the chains with two back-to-back gains by Dontayvion Wicks of 20 and 19 yards. However, the Bucs' defense came up with a critical stop to hold Green Bay to three points. A key pass breakup by Lavonte David on third down, courtesy of Christian Izien pressure on Love, Carlson hit a 33-yard field goal to make it a 27-20 game.

The Bucs offense hit the field with a vengeance. A 75-yard drive culminated in a 52-yard touchdown for David Moore. Moore made an incredible contested grab with two defenders crowding the catch space, then quickly turned on the jets, getting north-south for the score. The Bucs took a 34-20 lead with just over six minutes to play in regulation. The defense continued the stellar trend as Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David sacked Love. Barrett knocked the ball out and Logan Hall recovered at the Green Bay 49-yard line, putting Mayfield back on the gridiron with positive field position, icing the win on the road.

Latest Headlines

Bucs vs. Packers Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 34-20

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Baker Mayfield Carves Up Packers as Bucs Keep Pace in South

Baker Mayfield's 381 passing yards and four touchdowns led the Buccaneers to a critical 34-20 road win in Green Bay and allowed them to remain in a tie with the Saints atop the NFC South

Baker Mayfield on Victory in Green Bay, 'Big Time' | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 34-20 victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. QB Mayfield discussed the team's playoff mentality, WR Chris Godwin's impact on the team and being hungry for more.

Baker Throws PERFECT Game vs. Packers | First Away QB in HISTORY at Lambeau to Accomplish Feat

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield becomes the first visiting quarterback ever with a perfect Passer Rating (158.3) at Lambeau Field. The Bucs won 34-20!

Todd Bowles on Performance vs. Packers, 'Great Team Win' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 34-20 victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. HC Bowles discussed the victory in Green Bay, QB Baker Mayfield's excellence at Lambeau Field and young players continuing to rise to the occasion.

Best Photos From Bucs vs. Packers | Week 15

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 15 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Every Chris Godwin Catch from 155-Yard Day vs. Green Bay

Watch every Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin catch from his 155-yard game vs. the Green Bay Packers during Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Rachaad White's Best Plays from 139-Yard Game vs. Packers

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White's best plays from his 139-yard game vs. the Green Bay Packers during Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

First Down And Moore! WR Goes for 52-Yard TD | Bucs vs. Packers Highlights

David Moore turns on the jets and runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Shaq & Hall Team Up to Force Love Turnover | Bucs vs. Packers Highlights

Packers QB Jordan Love gets sacked and fumbles against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Ko Pack Ko! TE Rumbles Ahead for TD | Bucs vs. Packers Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to TE Ko Kieft against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Rachaad White Dashes into the Endzone | Bucs vs. Packers Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to RB Rachaad White against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Mayfield Delivers Strike to Godwin for 25-Yards | Bucs vs. Packers Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield delivers strike to wide receiver Chris Godwin for 25-yard connection late in first half into Green Bay Packers territory.

Baker Fires Dart to Evans for TD | Bucs vs. Packers Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Rachaad White Darts Downfield for 24-Yard Gain  | Bucs vs. Packers Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White darts downfield for 24-yard catch-and-run to move the chains against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Bucs vs. Packers Game Blog | Week 15 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 15 game vs. the Green Bay Packers

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers

The Buccaneers will face the Packers on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Find out how to view the action

Buccaneers-Packers Inactives | Vita Vea, Jamel Dean Returning to Action

DL Vita Vea returns to action after missing one game due to a toe injury, while CB Jamel Dean is back after sitting out the last three contests with foot and ankle ailments
