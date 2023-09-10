Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 20, Vikings 17

The Buccaneers came out victorious 20-17 against the Vikings in an exhilarating back-and-forth road battle as Skol chants permeated from the sea of purple inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

The dog fight commenced early in the Twin Cities. On the first defensive series by the Bucs, Calijah Kancey knocked down Kirk Cousins on third down, forcing an incompletion. On the ensuing offensive drive for Tampa Bay, the Vikings returned the favor by forcing a quick three-and-out. The tide turned on the following possession as Minnesota's promising drive, featuring a 30-yard gain by Justin Jefferson, ended abruptly with a botched snap by Kirk Cousins. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka recovered the fumble, putting the team's offense back on the field.

On the next drive, the Bucs' defense continued the takeaway train. Antoine Winfield Jr. came flying on a safety blitz, taking down Cousins, forcing the ball out in the process. Winfield recovered the fumble, putting Baker Mayfield and cast back on the field at the Minnesota eight-yard line. However, Tampa Bay was unable to capitalize as Danielle Hunter sacked Mayfield for a loss of four yards on third down. Chase McLaughlin kicked a 36-yard field goal, making it a 3-0 game late in the first.

In the second quarter, the Vikings reached the end zone. Cousins connected with rookie Jordan Addison on an in-breaking route for a 39-yard touchdown. The six-play, 83-yard drive gave the Vikings a 7-3 lead. After both clubs traded three-and-out's, the Bucs punched their ticket. Mayfield found Mike Evans in the end zone for a 28-yard score. Evans made a lethal cut inside after planting his foot, leaving the defender trailing and evened the score 10-10 before halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium.

After a 42-yard gain by Justin Jefferson moved the Vikings into prime scoring position before the intermission, undrafted rookie Christian Izien saved a touchdown. With tremendous read-and-react skills, he intercepted a pass intended for Osborn at the goal-line, keeping the score at an even 10.

The Bucs' offense got off to a slow start, as the Vikings outgained the Bucs with a yard advantage of 287-95 in the first half. Additionally, Tampa Bay converted only one third-down during the first two periods, as the offensive unit faced consistent pressure from the Brian Flores' crew.