Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 32, Eagles 9

The Buccaneers defeated the Eagles 32-9 and advance to the Divisional Round of playoffs

Jan 15, 2024 at 11:13 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in dominant fashion, cruising to a 32-9 victory on Monday Night Football. The Bucs advance in the playoffs and will face the Detroit Lions next weekend for the NFC Divisional Round matchup. Tampa Bay controlled the tempo of the game, as the team's offense posted over 400 yards and the defense did not allow a single third-down conversion to Philadelphia.

The Buccaneers constructed a successful opening 65-yard drive, featuring a third-down conversion on a shifty Rachaad White run post-screen, a 15-yard gain by Cade Otton on a crosser and a 21-yard gain by Mike Evans exploiting off coverage. However, two back-to-back incompletions in the red zone forced a Chase McLaughlin 28-yard field goal. On the Eagles first possession, the Bucs' defense got a stop on third down. Linebacker K.J. Britt brought pressure on Jalen Hurts on a blitz and got his hands on the football. Antoine Winfield Jr. than batted down the pass as it floated to intended target Dallas Goedert, forcing a punt.

The Bucs answered with a score. Following a 22-yard gain for David Moore to move the chains for the home team, it was only fitting that he be the one to score first. Moore took a 44-yard catch and run to the house, weaving through defenders. He made a lethal cutback inside to cross the goal line. With just under six minutes to go in the first quarter, the Bucs took a 10-0 lead, capping off a four-play, 79-yard drive. The Bucs' defense then forced a quick three-and-out, putting Mayfield right back on the field. A second-down sack on Mayfield by Josh Sweat and ensuing incompletion on the Bucs' following drive forced a McLaughlin 54-yard field goal to start the second quarter.

The Eagles responded with a kick of their own, failing to score. Jake Elliott drilled a 47-yarder following a third down incompletion to DeVonta Smith. On the Bucs' following drive, the club went for it on fourth down, converting with an inventive pitch to Rachaad White when the Eagles' defense expected a quarterback sneak. Following an incompletion to Mike Evans, Tampa Bay had to settle for three. McLaughlin made a 48-yarder, extending the Bucs' lead 16-3.

The Eagles offense came to life on the next drive, as Jalen Hurts lobbed a 55-yard pass to DeVonta Smith. Smith split two defenders, bringing Philadelphia to the Tampa Bay five-yard line. Dallas Goedert then cashed in with a touchdown, making it a 16-9 ballgame. The Eagles went for two with the trademark "tush push," but the Bucs' defensive wall held up. After a seven-yard sack by Brandon Graham on Mayfield, the Bucs were forced to punt for the first time in the matchup with just under two minutes to play in the second quarter. Sticky coverage by Lavonte David before the half kept the Eagles out of field goal range. In the first half, the Buccaneers held a 242-182-yard advantage over the Eagles and a 79-17 rushing net yard advantage over Philadelphia.

Coming out of the half, the Bucs' defense got a quick stop with a pivotal third down sack. Calijah Kancey quickly disengaged from Cam Jurgens and bypassed the blocker, collapsing the pocket with a nine-yard sack to force a punt. Tampa Bay's following drive ended in a similar fashion, as Nolan Smith and Fletcher Cox got home for a 10-yard sack of Mayfield. The Bucs' defense then forced a punt after Kenneth Gainwell was stopped short on third down by Jamel Dean and Devin White.

Despite positive momentum, including a 12-yard run through the tackles by Rachaad White, the Bucs were forced to punt again following a Milton Williams 12-yard sack of Mayfield. Mayfield hesitated and Williams took advantage, abruptly ended the home team's drive by invading the backfield. The Bucs' defense came up with a critical stop on the subsequent drive to build momentum. Anthony Nelson brought pressure on Hurts, who was backed up in his own end zone, and forced him to get rid of the football. Hurts was flagged for intentional grounding, which resulted in a safety to make it an 18-9 game. Two plays later, the Bucs were in the end zone. Rookie receiver Trey Palmer showcased his straight-line speed, taking an out-breaking route to the house on a 56-yard touchdown. He shot out like a missile following the release, extending the Bucs' lead, 25-9.

A Calijah Kancey tackle for loss and two-consecutive penalties by the Eagles' offense (ineligible downfield pass, false start), helped stall Philadelphia's next drive. Jake Elliott's 40-yard field goal attempt was nullified by a defensive offside penalty on Tampa Bay, which allowed the Eagles to dial up one more fourth down shot. Hurts' deep bomb to Smith was broken up by Carlton Davis in the end zone. The Bucs put an exclamation mark on the win with a 23-yard touchdown by Chris Godwin. Mayfield heaved the ball downfield and Godwin effectively tracked the ball and turned around as it arrived, hitting him on the numbers. Tampa Bay took a 32-9 lead, sealing the win at Raymond James Stadium as chants erupted.

