Cade Otton, Chase McLaughlin Set Bucs Playoff Records

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept their Super Bowl hopes alive on Monday night with a thorough 32-9 dismantling of the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. It marked Tampa Bay's fourth postseason victory in six tries against the Eagles, their most in both categories against any franchise. Tampa Bay also eliminated Philadelphia from the playoffs in 1979, 2002 and 2021.
Offensively, quarterback Baker Mayfield led the charge with 337 yards and three touchdowns on 22 of 36 passing. He was not intercepted and he finished with a passer rating of 119.8. He became the first quarterback in franchise history to top 300 passing yards and throw for three touchdowns in a single postseason outing. His passer rating was the second highest mark in a playoff game for the Bucs and his yardage total ranked third.
Highest Passer Rating, Playoff Game, Buccaneers History
|Quarterback
|Playoff Round
|Opponent
|Rating
|Tom Brady
|Super Bowl LV
|Kansas City
|125.8
|Baker Mayfield
|2023 Wild Card
|Philadelphia
|119.8
|Tom Brady
|2021 Wild Card
|Philadelphia
|115.2
|Tom Brady
|2020 Wild Card
|Washington
|104.3
|Tom Brady
|2020 Divisional
|New Orleans
|92.9
Most Passing Yards, Playoff Game, Buccaneers History
|Quarterback
|Playoff Round
|Opponent
|Yards
|Tom Brady
|2020 Wild Card
|Washington
|381
|Tom Brady
|2022 Wild Card
|Dallas
|351
|Baker Mayfield
|2023 Wild Card
|Philadelphia
|337
|Tom Brady
|2021 Divisional
|L.A. Rams
|280
|Tom Brady
|2021 Wild Card
|Philadelphia
|271
Mayfield threw touchdown passes of 44 yards to David Moore, 56 yards to Trey Palmer and 23 yards to Chris Godwin. Both Moore and Palmer turned relatively short passes into long scores and in the process recorded two of three longest touchdown receptions in Buccaneers playoff history.
Longest Touchdown Receptions, Buccaneers Playoff History
|Player
|Playoff Round
|Opponent
|Yards
|Trey Palmer
|2023 Wild Card
|Philadelphia
|56
|Mike Evans
|2021 Divisional
|L.A. Rams
|55
|David Moore
|2023 Wild Card
|Philadelphia
|44
|Scotty Miller
|2020 NFCC
|Green Bay
|39
|Two Tied with
|36
Godwin's touchdown grab in the fourth quarter completed an evening in which he caught four passes for 45 yards and his second career postseason score. He now ranks second in franchise history in career receptions in the playoffs.
Most Postseason Receptions, Buccaneers History
- Mike Evans: 37
- Chris Godwin: 30
- Leonard Fournette: 28
- Warrick Dunn: 26
- Keyshawn Johnson: 23
Tight end Cade Otton did not find the end zone on Monday night but he did lead the team in in targets (11), receptions (8) and receiving yards (89). Otton set a new franchise postseason record for receptions by a tight end and put up the second most yards in a single game.
Most Receptions by a Tight End, Buccaneers Playoff History
|Tight End
|Opponent
|Date
|Recs.
|Cade Otton
|Philadelphia
|1/15/24
|8
|Rob Gronkowski
|Kansas City
|1/15/24
|6
|Rob Gronkowski
|Philadelphia
|1/16/22
|5
|Four Tied with
|4
Most Receiving Yards by a Tight End, Buccaneers Playoff History
|Tight End
|Opponent
|Date
|Recs.
|Jimmie Giles
|Dallas
|1/2/82
|98
|Cade Otton
|Philadelphia
|1/15/24
|89
|Rob Gronkowski
|L.A. Rams
|1/23/22
|85
|Cameron Brate
|Washington
|1/9/21
|80
|Rob Gronkowski
|Kansas City
|2/7/21
|67
In addition to those three touchdown catches, kicker Chase McLaughlin provided 12 points by making all three of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra point tries. His field goals were good from 28, 54 and 48 yards, the latter two of which accounted for two of the four longest field goals in Buccaneers playoff history.
Longest Field Goals Made, Buccaneers Playoff History
|Kicker
|Opponent
|Date
|Yards
|Chase McLaughlin
|Philadelphia
|1/15/24
|54
|Ryan Succop
|Kansas City
|2/7/21
|52
|Chase McLaughlin
|Philadelphia
|1/15/24
|48
|Martin Gramatica
|Philadelphia
|1/19/03
|48
|Ryan Succop
|Green Bay
|1/24/21
|46
Additional Notes:
- The Buccaneers now have an all-time postseason record of 12-11, making them one of only 11 teams with a winning percentage over .500 in the playoffs. Tampa Bay is 9-6 in the postseason since 2000, the third-best winning percentage in the league in that span.
- Including the postseason, the Buccaneers have won 47 games since the start of the 2020 season, the most by any NFC team in that span.
- Tampa Bay's defense did not allow a single third or fourth-down conversion in 11 attempts by the Eagles on Monday night. Since data on third-down conversions became readily available in 1991, this marks just the fourth time that a team has held an opponent without a third-down conversion in a playoff game.
- Buccaneers Senior Offensive Assistant Tom Moore participated in his 50th career playoff game as an NFL coach on Monday night.
- Linebacker Lavonte David tallied five tackles, including two for losses, in the win over Philadelphia and now has 58 career playoff stops. That ties Devin White for second in team history behind Derrick Brooks' 93.
- The Buccaneers scored two points on a safety in the third quarter when Jalen Hurts was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone while being pulled down by outside linebacker Anthony Nelson. That marked the first postseason safety in franchise history.