Cade Otton, Chase McLaughlin Set Bucs Playoff Records

Additional Notes:

- The Buccaneers now have an all-time postseason record of 12-11, making them one of only 11 teams with a winning percentage over .500 in the playoffs. Tampa Bay is 9-6 in the postseason since 2000, the third-best winning percentage in the league in that span.

- Including the postseason, the Buccaneers have won 47 games since the start of the 2020 season, the most by any NFC team in that span.

- Tampa Bay's defense did not allow a single third or fourth-down conversion in 11 attempts by the Eagles on Monday night. Since data on third-down conversions became readily available in 1991, this marks just the fourth time that a team has held an opponent without a third-down conversion in a playoff game.

- Buccaneers Senior Offensive Assistant Tom Moore participated in his 50th career playoff game as an NFL coach on Monday night.

- Linebacker Lavonte David tallied five tackles, including two for losses, in the win over Philadelphia and now has 58 career playoff stops. That ties Devin White for second in team history behind Derrick Brooks' 93.