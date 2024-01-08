Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Chase McLaughlin Caps Best Kicker Season in Bucs History

Data Crunch: Chase McLaughlin accounted for all of Tampa Bay's points in their division-clinching win on Sunday, in the process posting the best field goal percentage and long-range mastery in franchise annals

Jan 08, 2024 at 07:19 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

him

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers, 9-0, on Sunday in Charlotte, in the process claiming a third straight NFC South title. This marks the first time in franchise history that the Bucs have donned a division crown in three straight seasons, and this is also just the second time Tampa Bay has made the playoffs in four consecutive years. The team also did so from 1999-2002, culminating in a victory in Super Bowl XXXVII.

The Buccaneers' defense led the way, producing the team's first shutout since November 21, 2010, when they blanked the 49ers in San Francisco, 21-0. Overall, it was the 11th shutout win in team annals. Tampa Bay also won for just the fifth time in a game in which it did not score a touchdown. Two of those five games occurred in Charlotte. Also, the first of the five, in 1979, was also a game in which the Buccaneers clinched a division title.

Buccaneers Victories Without Scoring a Touchdown

  • 9-0 at Carolina, 1/7/24
  • 15-0 at Chicago, 12/29/02
  • 12-9 at Carolina, 10/27/02
  • 6-3 vs. Chicago, 10/24/99
  • 3-0 vs. Kansas City, 12/16/79

The Buccaneers are now one of three NFL teams that have made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, joining the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Bucs have won nine division titles overall between the NFC Central and the NFC South, and their six crowns since the South was formed in 2002 are the second most among the four teams that comprise it. Todd Bowles is the first coach in team history to lead his team to consecutive playoff berths and consecutive division titles in his first two seasons at the helm.

As tremendous as Tampa Bay's defensive performance was on Sunday, the team still needed some points to win the game, and that task fell to kicker Chase McLaughlin. McLaughlin hit on all three of his field goal attempts, from 36, 57 and 39 yards, finishing the regular season with a streak of 18 successful tries in a row. Those three kicks improved his season totals to 29 of 31 on field goal attempts, a 93.5% success rate that set a new single-season franchise record.

Highest Field Goal Percentage, Single Season, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Kicker Season Made Att. Pct.
Chase McLaughlin 2023 29 31 93.5%
Connor Barth 2011 26 28 92.9%
Ryan Succop 2020 28 31 90.3%
Steve Christie 1990 23 27 85.2%
Connor Barth 2012 28 33 84.8%

McLaughlin's 57-yard shot marked the third time in three tries that he hit from that distance in 2023. Those three kicks are tied for the fifth-longest field goals in team history and, with another pair of 55-yarders, he now owns five of the 18 longest field goals ever for the Buccaneers. McLaughlin finished the season seven of eight from 50 yards or farther, breaking another team record for most 50+-yard field goals in a season.

Most Field Goals of 50-Plus Yards, Single Season, Buccaneers

1. Chase McLaughlin, 2023: 7

2. Connor Barth, 2012: 6

3t. Matt Gay, 2019: 5

3t. Martin Gramatica, 2002: 5

3t. Martin Gramatica, 2000: 5

3t. Patrick Murray, 2014: 5

McLaughlin debuted in the NFL with the Colts in 2019. Since then, he has made 24 of his 29 attempts from 50 yards or further. That's the second-best success rate in the NFL in that span among kickers with at least 10 attempts.

Best Field Goal Percentage on Attempts of 50-Plus Yards, 2019-23

Table inside Article
Kicker Team(s) Made Att. Pct.
Eddy Pineiro CHI/NYJ/CAR 10 12 83.3%
Chase McLaughlin 7 Teams 24 29 82.8%
Chris Boswell PIT 23 28 82.1%
Graham Gano WAS/CAR/NYG 23 29 79.3%
Daniel Carlson LV 22 29 75.9%

McLaughlin also made all 33 of his extra point attempts in 2023, becoming the first Bucs kicker since Patrick Murray in 2014 to be perfect in that category while handling all of the team's placekicking. McLaughlin is the first Bucs kicker to do so since the line of scrimmage on extra points was moved back to the 15.

McLaughlin's nine points might not have been enough for a Bucs victory on Sunday if not for the spectacular play of safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Winfield finished the game with five tackles, a sack and a forced fumble, and his forced fumble prevented what seemed to be a sure touchdown for the Panthers. Carolina quarterback Bryce Young completed a pass to wide receiver D.J. Chark on a broken play, giving Chark an open path to the end zone. However, Winfield sprinted over from the middle of the field and dived to poke the ball out of the receiver's hands just inches before he crossed the goal line. Jamel Dean recovered for Tampa Bay in the end zone for a touchback.

That was Winfield's sixth forced fumble of the season, and he finished in a tie for first in the NFL in that category.

Most Forced Fumbles, NFL, 2023

1t. Antoine Winfield Jr., Buccaneers: 6

1t. Bradley Chubb, Dolphins: 6

3t. Khalil Mack, Chargers: 5

3t. Trent McDuffie, Chiefs: 5

5t. six tied with: 4

Winfield also tied for the league lead with Giants' linebacker Micah McFadden for the most recoveries of opponent fumbles, with four. The NFL has verifiable fumble data since 2000, and in the three decades since Winfield is one of only two players to finish a season with at least a share of the league lead in both forced fumbles and fumble recoveries, joining Philadelphia outside linebacker Haason Reddick in 2022.

Overall, Winfield finished the 2023 season with 122 tackles, six tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, eight quarterback hits, three interceptions, 12 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He is the first NFL defensive back since 2000 to record six or more sacks and six or more forced fumbles in a season.

Winfield had one of the Buccaneers' three sacks of Young on Sunday, as did rookie outside linebacker Yaya Diabyand outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Shoyinka's play was of the strip-sack variety, ending the Panthers' last drive of the game. Those three sacks increased Tampa Bay's team total in 2023 to 48, tied for the second most it has had in a single season. Four of the top five sack season in franchise annals have occurred since the arrival of Bowles in 2019.

Most Team Sacks, Buccaneers, Single Season

1. 2000: 55

2t. 2023: 48

2t. 2020: 48

4t. 2021: 47

4t. 2019: 47

Diaby's sack was also a tackle for loss, giving him 12 on the season. That was the most among all rookie defenders in the NFL in 2023

Most Tackles for Loss, NFL Rookies, 2023

1. Yaya Diaby, Buccaneers: 12

2t. Calijah Kancey, Buccaneers: 10

2t. Will Anderson, Texans: 10

4t. six tied with: 8

The Buccaneers didn't find the end zone in their win over the Panthers but they did have some players hit significant milestones. Quarterback Baker Mayfield battled through injuries to his ribs and ankles to throw for 137 yards, which was enough to put him over 4,000 in a season for the first time in his career. He finished with 4,044 yards, a career-best 28 touchdown passes and a 94.6 passer rating that ranks as the second best of his career. His 28 scoring throws ranked seventh in the NFL. Mayfield's passing yardage total is the seventh most in a season in Bucs history.

Mayfield's top target on Sunday was wide receiver Chris Godwin, who caught six of the 51 passes thrown his way. With those 51 yards, Godwin got to 1,024 on the season, marking the fourth time in his seven seasons that he has crossed the 1,000-yard mark, and the third time in a row. That is the second most 1,000-yard receiving seasons in Buccaneers history, trailing only the 10 by his teammate, Mike Evans.

Most 1,000-Yard Receiving Seasons, Buccaneers History

1. Mike Evans: 10

2. Chris Godwin: 4

3t. Joey Galloway: 3

3t. Vincent Jackson: 3

5t. Kevin House: 2

5t. Keyshawn Johnson: 2

Since Evans has hit 1,000 yards in each of his 10 NFL campaigns, this is obviously the fourth time that he and Godwin have done so in the same season. That accounts for four of the five times the Bucs have had two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season; Evans and Vincent Jackson also pulled off that combo in 2014. Godwin's final reception total was 83, marking the fourth time he has topped 80 catches in a season. No other player in team history has done that more than twice.

Evans didn't score another touchdown in Sunday's win, but he held onto his league lead in that category. Even though he has now scored 13 or more touchdowns in a season three times, this marks the first time a Buccaneers player has ever led or tied for the NFL lead in that category.

Most Touchdown Receptions, NFL, 2023

1t. Mike Evans, Buccaneers: 13

1t. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins: 13

3. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys: 12

4t. four tied with: 10

Running back Rachaad White finished the game with 75 critical yards on 19 carries. That left him just 10 yards shy of 1,000 on the season, but that plus four catches for 18 yards also boosted his yards from scrimmage total in 2023 to 1,539. He's the first Buccaneer to cross 1,500 yards from scrimmage in a season since Doug Martin in 2015, and that total ranks sixth overall in franchise history. White finished the season ranked fourth among all running backs in yards from scrimmage.

Most Yards from Scrimmage, NFL Running Backs, 2023

Table inside Article
Running Back Team Yards
Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 2,023
Breece Hall N.Y. Jets 1,585
James Cook Buffalo 1,567
Rachaad White Tampa Bay 1,539
Travis Etienne Jacksonville 1,484

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield Reaches New Career Bests

Data Crunch: In his first season as the Buccaneers' quarterback, Baker Mayfield has established new single-season highs with 3,907 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Is Everything, All at Once

Data Crunch: Fourth-year S Antoine Winfield Jr. is putting up statistical combos the league hasn't seen in at least a quarter-century…OLB Yaya Diaby is now tied for the NFL lead in sacks among rookies
news

Baker Mayfield's Rare Brush with Perfection

Data Crunch: Baker Mayfield compiled just the third perfect single-game passer rating on Sunday and was the first visiting quarterback ever to do that at Lambeau Field…Plus, Mike Evans moved another run up the all-time TD catch ladder
news

Rachaad White Powers Resurgent Ground Game

Data Crunch: Second-year RB Rachaad White is among the NFL's leaders at his position in yards from scrimmage in 2023 after another 100-yard outing in Atlanta
news

A Cascade of Mike Evans Milestones

Data Crunch: Reaching 1,000 yards for an NFL record 10th straight season and moving into a tie for 13th all-time in touchdown catches was only the start of WR Mike Evans' big day in Sunday's win over Carolina
news

Rachaad White Hits Century Mark, Continues Torrid Run

Data Crunch: Bucs RB Rachaad White has been among the NFL's most productive backs over the last six weeks, and he notched his second career 100-yard rushing game on Sunday in Indianapolis
news

Lavonte David Supplants Rondé Barber on All-Time Tackle List

Data Crunch: A first-quarter sack in San Francisco made Lavonte David the second-leading tackler in franchise history, and Deven Thompkins had the Bucs' longest punt return in more than eight years
news

Rachaad White Catching Up to NFL Leaders

Data Crunch: In his first full season as a starter, Bucs RB Rachaad White has developed into one of the NFL's top pass-catching backs…Also, Mike Evans continued his climb up the NFL's all-time receiving charts
news

Mike Evans Joins 11,000 Club

Data Crunch: WR Mike Evans became the 39th player in NFL history to surpass 11,000 receiving yards on Sunday, while LB Lavonte David continued his recent barrage of tackles, tackles for loss and forced fumbles
news

Ageless Lavonte David Stacking Tackles

Data Crunch: In his 12th NFL season, David is producing tackles at a rapid rate and is closing in on a Hall of Famer on one list…Plus, Mike Evans climbs another rung on an all-time NFL ladder
news

Mike Evans Streaks Into Top 20 All Time

Data Crunch: With his 85th career touchdown catch, Mike Evans moved into a tie for 18th-place in NFL history in that category…On defense, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Shaquil Barrett all had noteworthy accomplishments
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Bucs-Eagles Playoff Game Set for Monday Night

Tampa Bay and Philadelphia will cap off Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday, January 15 at Raymond James Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET

Todd Bowles: Bucs Were Still Growing in Week Three Eagles Game

Tampa Bay's Wild Card round contest against Philadelphia on Monday Night will be a rematch of a lopsided Eagles win in Week Three, but Todd Bowles doesn't think that has much bearing on the upcoming playoff battle

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 18 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 9-0 victory over the Panthers en route to their third-straight division title 

Todd Bowles Looks Ahead to Wild Card Round vs. Eagles | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' clinched the NFC South against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. HC Bowles discussed the team's win in Carolina, what led to their success this season and the upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

Bucs Defying Expectations, Writing Their Own Narrative | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Former Guard Ali Marpet break down the latest Bucs news on the weekly radio show.

Bucs Outlast Panthers to Capture NFC South Crown

With their first shutout in 13 years, the Buccaneers clinched their third straight NFC South title, as Chase McLaughlin's three field goals produced a 9-0 win over the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium

Baker Mayfield Reacts to Being Crowned NFC South Champions | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. QB Mayfield discussed the team's 'tough battle' to secure the NFC South against the Panthers, the mentality of the locker room and what this win meant to him.

Todd Bowles' Postgame Speech After Securing NFC South Championship vs. Panthers | Victory Sound

Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team following the Bucs' division-clinching victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Breaking Down the NFC South Clinching Game vs. the Panthers | Nothing But Bucs

The Buccaneers have won the NFC South on the final Sunday of the season with a 9-0 win over the Panthers. Host T.J. Rives returns with insight and analysis from the sideline in Charlotte. Plus, get all the highlights from Gene Deckerhoff and Dave Moore on Bucs radio and hear T.J.'s post game interviews with Baker Mayfield, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield and coach Todd Bowles. It's onto the playoffs and another date with Eagles and hear all about it on "Nothing But Bucs!"

Chase McLaughlin Caps Best Kicker Season in Bucs History

Data Crunch: Chase McLaughlin accounted for all of Tampa Bay's points in their division-clinching win on Sunday, in the process posting the best field goal percentage and long-range mastery in franchise annals

Antoine Winfield Jr. or Chase McLaughlin? | Week 18 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs' division-clinching win at Carolina…Fans will vote to pick the winner

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Wild Card Round Game Preview

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming NFL Wild Card Playoff matchup between the Bucs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bucs vs. Panthers Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 9-0

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Bucs Make Franchise History with Third Straight NFC South Title

With a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Buccaneers clinched a division crown, marking the first time they have done so in three straight seasons and guaranteeing a home game in the opening round of the playoffs

Todd Bowles on Winning Third-Straight Division Title | Press Conference

Head Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. HC Bowles discussed clinching the NFC South vs. the Panthers, the defensive battle in Week 18 and the team's young pass rushers stepping up in the victory.

Bucs to Host Eagles in Wild Card Round

For the fourth year in a row, the Buccaneers' postseason journey will start against an NFC East Team in the opening round

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Ravens, 49ers, Lions

By clinching the NFC South on Sunday, the Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit to face the NFC North champs

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 9, Panthers 0

The Buccaneers beat the Panthers 9-0 en route to their third-straight division title 

Bucs vs. Panthers Week 18 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 18 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers where the Buccaneers were crowned NFC South champions.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Forces Bryce Young Fumble | Bucs vs. Panthers Highlights

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka forces a fumble and DL Greg Gaines recovers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.
Advertising