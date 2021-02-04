Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Feb. 4: Cam Brate Added, Antonio Brown Upgraded

The Buccaneers added tight end Cameron Brate to the injury report with a back issue. He still participated in practice but it was in a limited capacity. Wide receiver Antonio Brown went from limited to full participation, while safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. along with inside linebacker Lavonte David remained limited.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul practiced in a limited capacity, perhaps because of all the running around he did. Head Coach Bruce Arians told the media on Thursday he told Pierre-Paul not to practice today but he's a ball of energy and was running around anyway.

The Chiefs had no changes to their practice report from Wednesday.

See below for the full practice report for both teams.

Buccaneers

TE Cameron Brate (back) – Limited Participation

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation

ILB Lavonte David (hamstring) – Limited Participation

WR Mike Evans (knee) – Full Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Full Participation

DL Steve McLendon (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) – Limited Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – Limited Participation

Chiefs

RB Le'Veon Bell (knee) – Limited Participation

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) – Limited Participation

CB Rashad Fenton (foot) – Limited Participation

T Eric Fisher (Achilles) – Did Not Participate

LB Willie Gay (ankle) – Did Not Participate

QB Patrick Mahomes (toe) – Full Participation

OL Mike Remmers (groin) – Full Participation

CB L'Jarius Snead (concussion) – Full Participation

WR Sammy Watkins (calf) – Limited Participation

OL Andrew Wylie (ankle) – Full Participation