Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Feb. 4: Cam Brate Added, Antonio Brown Upgraded

The Buccaneers added tight end Cameron Brate to the injury report with a back issue. He still participated in practice but it was in a limited capacity. Wide receiver Antonio Brown went from limited to full participation, while safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. along with inside linebacker Lavonte David remained limited.
Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul practiced in a limited capacity, perhaps because of all the running around he did. Head Coach Bruce Arians told the media on Thursday he told Pierre-Paul not to practice today but he's a ball of energy and was running around anyway.
The Chiefs had no changes to their practice report from Wednesday.
See below for the full practice report for both teams.
Buccaneers
- TE Cameron Brate (back) – Limited Participation
- WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation
- ILB Lavonte David (hamstring) – Limited Participation
- WR Mike Evans (knee) – Full Participation
- WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Full Participation
- DL Steve McLendon (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation
- S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) – Limited Participation
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – Limited Participation
Chiefs
- RB Le'Veon Bell (knee) – Limited Participation
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) – Limited Participation
- CB Rashad Fenton (foot) – Limited Participation
- T Eric Fisher (Achilles) – Did Not Participate
- LB Willie Gay (ankle) – Did Not Participate
- QB Patrick Mahomes (toe) – Full Participation
- OL Mike Remmers (groin) – Full Participation
- CB L'Jarius Snead (concussion) – Full Participation
- WR Sammy Watkins (calf) – Limited Participation
- OL Andrew Wylie (ankle) – Full Participation
*bold denotes change from previous day