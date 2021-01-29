Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 29: Bucs Provide Status Estimations

The Buccaneers won't face off against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV until next Sunday but with the extra week to prepare, they have given game status estimations, per league rules. These statuses are based on estimations if the game were to be held this coming Sunday, January 31. They are not game status estimations for the Super Bowl held on February 7.

Even at this juncture, no one Buccaneer was ruled 'Out' entirely. Both wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Jordan Whitehead were listed as 'Doubtful,' though. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and inside linebacker Lavonte David are both listed as 'Questionable.' It's the hope that with another week to go that these designations will improve by Super Bowl Sunday. The Buccaneers played a majority of the second half without both Whitehead and Winfield Jr. Both safeties Andrew Adams and Mike Edwards filled in well. David was an addition to this week's injury report and has been the rock of this Tampa Bay defense. He's currently battling a hamstring issue.