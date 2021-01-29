Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 29: Bucs Provide Status Estimations

The Buccaneers continued their practices preparing for Super Bowl LV and per league rules, gave game status estimations as if the game were this Sunday.

Jan 29, 2021 at 04:33 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers won't face off against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV until next Sunday but with the extra week to prepare, they have given game status estimations, per league rules. These statuses are based on estimations if the game were to be held this coming Sunday, January 31. They are not game status estimations for the Super Bowl held on February 7.

Even at this juncture, no one Buccaneer was ruled 'Out' entirely. Both wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Jordan Whitehead were listed as 'Doubtful,' though. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and inside linebacker Lavonte David are both listed as 'Questionable.' It's the hope that with another week to go that these designations will improve by Super Bowl Sunday. The Buccaneers played a majority of the second half without both Whitehead and Winfield Jr. Both safeties Andrew Adams and Mike Edwards filled in well. David was an addition to this week's injury report and has been the rock of this Tampa Bay defense. He's currently battling a hamstring issue.

See below for the full estimated practice report for both teams.

Buccaneers

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL

ILB Lavonte David (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Full Participation

DL Steve McLendon (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

NT Vita Vea (ankle) – Limited Participation

S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

Chiefs

RB Le'Veon Bell (knee) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) – Full Participation

CB Rashad Fenton (foot) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

T Eric Fisher (Achilles) – Did Not Participate – OUT

LB Willie Gay (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

QB Patrick Mahomes (toe) – Full Participation

OL Mike Remmers (groin) – Limited Participation

CB L'Jarius Snead (concussion) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

WR Sammy Watkins (calf) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

OL Andrew Wylie (ankle) – Full Participation

