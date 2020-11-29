Countdown to Kickoff: Chiefs-Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and we're counting down the hours to the 4:25 p.m. kickoff at Raymond James Stadium. After a week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

G Alex Cappa. That's Alex Cappa, leading NFC Pro Bowl vote-getter at guard, thank you. In his third season, Cappa was previously having a quietly strong season at right guard before the recent Pro Bowl update made him a trending name. Last week, he was part of a front-line effort that gave Rams superstar Aaron Donald one of the very few "shutouts" of his career, as Donald wasn't credited with a tackle, sack or quarterback hit in the Rams' narrow win over the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Things won't get any easier for Cappa this week, as the Chiefs and Chris Jones come to Raymond James Stadium. Obviously, Jones will move around on the Chiefs' interior line and get matched up with several different Buccaneer blockers, but his Next Gen Stats player location heat map show a large percentage of snaps lined up across from the right guard. Cappa will need strength to anchor against Jones' bull rushes and quick feet to counter when Jones tries to shoot the A or B gap to get to Tom Brady. The Buccaneers are also likely to try to establish the run game against a middling Kansas City rush defense, and Cappa's blocking will be critical to those efforts.

CB Ross Cockrell. Jamel Dean was ruled out for Sunday's game on Friday due to the concussion he suffered on Monday night, so Cockrell is expected to join Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting as the Bucs' top three cornerbacks. Even if he only plays in the nickel defense with Murphy-Bunting moving into the slot, Cockrell will still see a lot of action. So far this season, Kansas City has used "11" personnel (three receivers, one tight end) on 71.2% of their offensive snaps, which the Bucs would usually counter with a nickel. Cockrell brings a lot of NFL experience to his first full game in Tampa Bay's defense, having logged 43 previous starts, including 11 last season for Carolina. Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles says Cockrell has a good grasp of the Bucs' defense and when he entered last Monday's game after Dean's departure he was always where he was supposed to be. All of the Buccaneers' defensive backs will be seriously challenged by the Chiefs' offense, which leads the league in scoring and has a wide array of pass-catching options. Further exacerbating that challenge is the fact that Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best in the league at getting out of the pocket, extending coverage time and making plays on the run. Cockrell and the rest of the Buccaneers' defensive backs will surely face at least a couple instances in which they have to "plaster" the player they're covering for several extra seconds.

WR Antonio Brown. In Week 10 at Carolina, in just his second game as a Buccaneer, Brown caught a team-high seven passes on eight targets. Last Monday against the Rams, Brown was the Bucs' most-targeted player, with Tom Brady throwing it his way 13 times. Brady and Brown have yet to hook up on the big downfield play that has been so common in Brown's career, but they have moved the chains and they've taken a few cracks at the deep ball. It's clear that the Buccaneers have worked specific things into their offense to take advantage of Brown's talents, and that Brown is not having trouble getting open. Kansas City's defense has actually had pretty good results against opposing passing attacks, ranking eighth with 221.6 yards allowed per game, but in their last two games they've allowed 613 passing yards and five touchdown catches to the Panthers and Raiders. Against the Rams, in a game in which neither team ever led by more than seven points, the Buccaneers ran 69 offensive plays and had Chris Godwin on the field for 68 of them and Mike Evans for 61. Brown also played 43 snaps, or 62% of the total, as the Buccaneers clearly emphasized their "11" personnel package with Brown as the third receiver. The only team to beat Kansas City this season did so in a shootout – a 40-32 upset by Las Vegas in Week Five – and the Chiefs' last two games also were high-scoring affairs that came down to the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers may have to score a bunch to keep up Sunday, and they'll probably need a big contribution from Brown to do so.