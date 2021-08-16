Cigna and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team Up on Local Youth Program

Global health services company Cigna has signed an agreement to serve as an official partner of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A key component of the partnership will be "Cigna's Game Day for Education Program." As the first corporate sponsor of the Buccaneers' longstanding community outreach program, Cigna will work together with the team to enhance the lives of K-8th grade students in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Select students will be provided with tickets to games, treasure cards for concessions and the opportunity to meet the team's ownership. To further improve the health, wellbeing, and peace of mind for area youth, Cigna will make a $10,000 donation to local schools for much-needed supplies.

"The Buccaneers are proud to partner with Cigna to further enhance our community outreach initiatives," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "As leaders in our respective industries, we recognize the importance of providing resources that will enhance educational development and also share a commitment to bettering the youth in Tampa Bay."

As part of the partnership, Cigna will also be featured in Buccaneers gameday radio spots, recognized on the video boards, mentioned on social media and in the Bucs weekly newsletter to season pass members.