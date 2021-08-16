Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cigna and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team Up on Local Youth Program

Aug 15, 2021 at 08:00 PM
Cigna Welcome Graphic

Global health services company Cigna has signed an agreement to serve as an official partner of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A key component of the partnership will be "Cigna's Game Day for Education Program." As the first corporate sponsor of the Buccaneers' longstanding community outreach program, Cigna will work together with the team to enhance the lives of K-8th grade students in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Select students will be provided with tickets to games, treasure cards for concessions and the opportunity to meet the team's ownership. To further improve the health, wellbeing, and peace of mind for area youth, Cigna will make a $10,000 donation to local schools for much-needed supplies.

"The Buccaneers are proud to partner with Cigna to further enhance our community outreach initiatives," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "As leaders in our respective industries, we recognize the importance of providing resources that will enhance educational development and also share a commitment to bettering the youth in Tampa Bay."

As part of the partnership, Cigna will also be featured in Buccaneers gameday radio spots, recognized on the video boards, mentioned on social media and in the Bucs weekly newsletter to season pass members.

"We are excited to partner with the Buccaneers to offer unique experiences to our clients, customers and the wider Tampa Bay community," said Dean Mirabella, Cigna market president for North Florida. "Community engagement and support are at the core of what we do, and through this Cigna Game Day Education Program we'll have the opportunity to positively impact the lives of kids in our area."

