Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coach of the Week: Matt Nardo

An offensive outburst gave Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School its first win on the gridiron this season and also earned Head Coach Matt Nardo the Buccaneers' High School Coach of the Week award

Sep 14, 2010 at 06:32 AM
COTW09_14_10_1_t.jpg


On Friday, September 3, Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School posted a 38-21 win over visiting Faith Baptist Christian High School, securing the Hurricanes' first win of the season. For Matt Nardo, who took over the team's reins this fall after two years as an assistant, the game also marked his first victory as a head coach.

Due to this milestone and an outstanding performance by his Hurricanes, Nardo was named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' High School Coach of the Week for Week One of the 2010 season. 

"It's a great honor," he said. "It shows how hard our team has worked, how hard our staff has worked. It shows that everything we do has come through for us.  It's truly just a team thing.  It's a product of our hard work."

Up 17-13 in the third quarter, the Hurricanes blew open a close game with a string of big plays. Led by quarterback Mitch Ritter, whose steady play included two rushing touchdowns, Bishop McLaughlin extended its lead with a 15-yard scoring dash by Jordan Betancourt, a 30-yard touchdown reception by Christian Nummy and a five-yard scoring run by Giovanni Perone. Kicker Tiger Williams added a 33-yard field goal.

"It was amazing, it was a great experience," said Nardo. "The kids brought it to life for me.  They were outstanding, the fan support was outstanding. This was something I've been looking forward to since I got into coaching and I'm glad it happened with this group of kids."

On Thursday, Nardo was invited to One Buccaneer Place along with assistants James Violante, Paul Padilla and John Yaratch for a tour of the Buccaneers' training facility. Following Tampa Bay's practice, Head Coach Raheem Morris greeted the group and congratulated Nardo on the Hurricanes' impressive start to the season.

Along with a signed certificate, Buccaneers hat and personalized football presented by Coach Morris, Nardo received a $1,000 donation from the NFL Youth Football Fund to go towards the Hurricanes' football program.

"Any time you're still trying to build something, everything helps," said Nardo of the donation. "So a donation like this from the Buccaneers is definitely something that will go a long way towards continuing to build our program."       

The Buccaneers will honor 10 high school coaches from West Central and Central Florida during this year's prep football season. A Coach of the Year, who receives an additional $1,000 for his football program, will be selected from the 10 weekly winners at the end of the season. The Buccaneers and the NFL's Coach of the Week program aids in the development of youth football, which has a positive influence on young athletes and the communities in which they live.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Hillsborough County Introduces Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team

Tampa becomes the latest home to a USA Wheelchair Football League team as the program expands to nine cities nationwide.
news

Bucs to Recognize Local Heroes, Community Groups and Women of Red Fans at Training Camp

Over the next week, team to welcome special guests at Training Camp for Military Day presented by USAA, Buccaneers Community Impact Day and Women of Red Training Camp presented by AdventHealth 
news

Mike Evans Family Foundation Takes Things Off the Football Field for Charity

The star wide receiver and his foundation hosted their annual bowling classic and golf tournament back to back following the end of mandatory mini-camp this week.
news

Buccaneers and Jabil Complete 2021 "Day of Service" Project to Support Clearwater Youths & Carry on Social Justice Initiative  

Bucs' Social Justice Initiative Promotes Youth Empowerment and Breaking Down Barriers to Social Equality; Boys & Girls Club Renovation Project Revealed to Clearwater Representatives and Local Youths Today
news

Buccaneers Announce Women's Summit For Careers in Football

New program features high-profile hosts & engaging discussions with team leadership; 43 women part of program's inaugural class in effort to strengthen the pipeline of women pursuing NFL careers
news

Arians Family Foundation Hosts Annual Golf Classic in Tampa for the First Time

The annual golf tournament benefitting the Arians Family Foundation and CASA was held for the first time in Tampa.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFL Donate Automated External Defibrillators to Every Public High School in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties 

news

Ali Marpet Selected as Buccaneers Ed Block Courage Award Recipient 

news

Buccaneers Host Third Annual Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the largest sanctioned girl's flag football tournament in the country for the third year in a row on Thursday.
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Turning Memorable Super Bowl Play into Memories for Local Students at Young Middle Magnet

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was fined for one very memorable play in Super Bowl LV but now he wants to turn that into something positive for the Tampa Bay community.
news

Bucs To Kick Off Girls Flag Football Season For More Than 1,200 Athletes With Third Annual Preseason Classic, Presented by AdventHealth

Largest flag football tournament in the country to feature nearly 50 high school teams and support from Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Coaches Lori Locust & Maral Javadifar, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor; Event to take place February 25-27 at the Tournament SportsPlex of Tampa Bay
news

Buccaneers Continue to Create Sustainable Opportunities through NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum

The team's historic Super Bowl run proves that diversity breeds success in the NFL as they continue to walk the walk in giving women opportunities at all levels of football.
Advertising