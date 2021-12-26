Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 on Sunday, and we're counting down the hours to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. After a week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

﻿Antonio Brown﻿. All eyes are on Brown as he returns from an eight-game absence and potentially steps right into the role of number-one receiver. Brown may not immediately play a full complement of snaps but he is the team's most accomplished wideout with Chris Godwin now out for the season and Mike Evans unavailable for at least this contest. Brown was actually leading the Buccaneers with 83.6 receiving yards per game before he suffered an ankle injury in Week Six. He has also scored four touchdowns in just five games played and has a very high yards-per-target figure of 10.0. Brown originally joined the Bucs at midseason last year and gradually took on a larger and larger role. He had four touchdowns over the team's final three games of the regular season and also scored twice in two playoff appearances. When Evans went down with a knee injury just before halftime in the season finale against Atlanta, Brown became a focal point in the passing attack and finished with 11 catches for 138 yards and two scores. The Bucs will be looking for increased contributions from the likes of Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller, but Tom Brady may look most frequent to his trusted veteran pass-catcher.

﻿Mike Edwards﻿. Edwards, like Brown, missed the last three games due to an NFL suspension, and it proved to be particularly poor timing because safety Jordan Whitehead missed the first of those two contests with a calf injury and safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. sat out the last one with a foot ailment. Steady veteran Andrew Adams stepped up to start those three games and is still available to fill in this week wit Winfield ruled out again, but the Buccaneers will likely get Edwards heavily involved on defense right away. Early-season playing time was hard to come by for Edwards when Whitehead and Winfield were both healthy, but he still leads the team with three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. Before his suspension, Edwards had also taken over a big portion of the team's snaps at slot corner, though that was while cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Dean were on injured reserve. Edwards has proved to be quite a ball hawk throughout his young career and the Bucs are facing a Carolina team this week that has thrown 18 picks overall and is 30th in interception percentage (3.71%).

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿. The veteran tight end missed all but a few snaps over a six-game midseason stretch, but returned in Week 10 and over the next four games put up 22 receptions on 34 targets for 314 yards and two touchdowns. Gronkowski and Brady, former long-time teammates in New England, were clearly taking advantage of the strong connection they have built over the years, but that connection had a bit of a short last week in the shutout loss to the Saints. Brady still tried to get the ball to his trusted tight end but only two of his 11 targets were caught, for a total of 29 yards. As noted above, the Buccaneers will be trying to restructure their offense on the fly with the current absences of Godwin and Evans, not to mention prolific pass-catching back Leonard Fournette. While they'll be trying to incorporate their younger receivers into the mix, they might also rely on more contributions from Gronkowski, who already has three multi-touchdown games this season. When he and Brady are in synch, as they often have been this season, Gronkowski is one of the Buccaneers' most effective weapons over the middle of the field, in the red zone and stretching the seams.

﻿Jamel Dean﻿. Dean was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report but he got in three full practices during the week and the Bucs are hoping he can get back in the lineup. Tampa Bay has only occasionally had its original starting cornerback trio of Dean, Carlton Davis and Murphy-Bunting on the field at the same time this season but that's a welcome possibility in Week 16. Dean has missed most of the last two games due to illness, possibly the result of a concussion he suffered in Week 13. When he has played, Dean has been very effective in 2021; he is second on the team in both interceptions (two) and passes defensed (eight). According to NFL Next Gen Stats, as the nearest defender on a targeted player (minimum of 50 targets), Dean has allowed a 49.1% completion percentage, which ranks fourth in the NFL. The Panthers passing game has struggled to the NFL's 29th ranking but does feature one of the NFL's best receivers in D.J. Moore (though he is questionable due to a hamstring injury). The Buccaneers hope to stifle the Panthers' offense the same way they did against New Orleans last weekend, and having Dean in the lineup would definitely help with that.