Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Raiders

4 STATS THAT MATTER

· 28.9/27.5. The Raiders are still the Raiders. They still value speed over almost everything else and they like to go deep. Those two numbers are the average distance, in yards, of the routes run this year by Raiders wideouts Nelson Agholor and Henry Ruggs, respectively. Those averages rank first and third among all NFL players, according to Next Gen Stats. Ruggs, the 12th-overall pick in this year's draft, has only caught six passes so far but one was a 72-yard touchdown against the Chiefs and he owns a 29.5 yards-per-catch average.

· 15/6. Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles used the blitz to great effect in Week Six, bringing extra rushers on 37.5% of the Packers' drop-backs, which helped hold MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers to 160 yards and a completion rate of 45.7%. The Buccaneers have blitzed effectively all season and have recorded 15 sacks and six interceptions on plays on which they sent extra rushers. Both are the highest totals in the league, according to Next Gen Stats.

· 52.3%/71.4%/40.0%/20/0%. The Las Vegas offense has rolled up nearly 400 yards per game this season, in part because they've been very good at extending drives. The Raiders rank third in the NFL with a robust 52.3% success rate on all third downs, trailing only the Bills and Chiefs. The key for Tampa Bay's defense, however, will be first and second down. If the Raiders can get to a third down in which they only need 2-6 yards, they are the best in the league at converting, succeeding 71.4% of the time. However, they are only 12th in the seven to 10-yard range (40.0%) and tied for 10th from 11 yards and farther (20.0%).

· 330. That's how many yards Ronald Jones has rushed for in his last three games, as he is the only player in the NFL so far this season to record three consecutive 100-yard rushing games. Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers want to field a balanced offense and, despite all of their weapons in the passing game, think they are most dangerous when the rushing attack is in high gear. Jones could become just the second player in franchise history to put up four straight 100-yard rushing efforts in a single season. James Wilder did it in the first four contests of 1985.

3 LINEUP NOTES

· The Raiders' entire starting offensive line is a question mark after the group spent most of the week away from the team following the placement of right tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Even if the rest of the starting five are back in action on Sunday, Brown is not expected to play. He will likely be replaced by Sam Young, who has already played extensively this year as Brown had previously missed three games with a calf injury.

· The Buccaneers had half of their safety depth chart on the injury report this week. Reserve Andrew Adams, who has played extensively on special teams, did not practice on Thursday and only on a limited basis on Fridaydue to a hamstring injury and seems like the more pressing concern. Rookie starter Antoine Winfield, Jr. was limited during the week due to a shoulder injury. Adams is questionable for the game but Winfield did not get an injury designation.