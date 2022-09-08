Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 8: Tristan Wirfs Upgraded to Full Participation on Thursday 

Ahead of the 2022 regular season opener, the Buccaneers have several players listed on the injury report 

Sep 08, 2022 at 04:14 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

thurs16x9

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, kicking off the 2022 regular season slate, several players were limited in Thursday's practice including safety Mike Edwards (illness), wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), safety Logan Ryan (hamstring) and running back Giovani Bernard (ankle). After being limited on Wednesday, right tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) was a full participant on Thursday, along with receiver Julio Jones (not injury related).

Rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring) did not participate for the second consecutive day and after being a full participant on Wednesday, receiver Chris Godwin (knee) did not practice on Thursday. During Wednesday's practice indoors, Godwin wore an orange no-contact jersey but did not wear a knee brace. "It's about trying to be as smart as I can and trying to make the best decision not only for myself, but what I feel like is going to help the team the most down the stretch," Godwin stated in regards to Week One status. He expects the final determination on availability to be a game-time decision.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • RB Giovani Bernard (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • S Mike Edwards (illness) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • WR Chris Godwin (knee) - Full Participation (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • WR Julio Jones (not injury related) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Full Participation (Thurs.)
  • CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • S Logan Ryan (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • RT Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) -Limited Participation (Wed.), Full Participation (Thurs.)

Cowboys

  • WR Michael Gallup (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • CB Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • QB Dak Prescott (ankle) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)

Related Content

news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 7: Russell Gage, Tristan Wirfs Among Four Limited Participants

Ahead of the 2022 regular season opener, the Buccaneers have several players on the injury report

news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 21: Ronald Jones, Breshad Perriman Ruled Out

The Bucs will be without two of their offensive pieces with five others listed as questionable for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup.

news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 20: Sean Murphy-Bunting Upgraded

The Bucs get some good news on defense ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round.

news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 19: Ryan Jensen, Tristan Wirfs Among Seven Non-Participants

The Buccaneers are dealing with their fair share of injuries as they get set to host the Rams on Sunday in the Divisonal Round.

news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 14: Ronald Jones, Cyril Grayson Ruled Out

Just two players were ruled out for Sunday's Wildcard matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, while three other Buccaneers appeared with game status designations.

news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 13: Mike Evans Upgraded

Wide receiver Mike Evans was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after being limited the day before, while quarterback Tom Brady has a day off.

news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 12: OLBs Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul Return to Practice

The Bucs got some good news on defense on Wednesday's injury report.

news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 7: Ronald Jones, Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul Among Those Ruled Out

The Bucs ruled out five players while providing game status designations for two others.

news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 6: Mike Evans Upgraded

The Buccaneers got some good news on offense in the team's second walk-through practice of the week.

news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 5: 15 Players Listed for Bucs

The Buccaneers listed a season-high 15 players on their first practice report of Week 18.

news

Buccaneers-Jets Injury Report Dec. 30: Antoine Winfield Jr. Returns to Practice

The Bucs' safety practiced for the first time in weeks on Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity.

Advertising