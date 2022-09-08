Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 8: Tristan Wirfs Upgraded to Full Participation on Thursday 

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, kicking off the 2022 regular season slate, several players were limited in Thursday's practice including safety Mike Edwards (illness), wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), safety Logan Ryan (hamstring) and running back Giovani Bernard (ankle). After being limited on Wednesday, right tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) was a full participant on Thursday, along with receiver Julio Jones (not injury related).

Rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring) did not participate for the second consecutive day and after being a full participant on Wednesday, receiver Chris Godwin (knee) did not practice on Thursday. During Wednesday's practice indoors, Godwin wore an orange no-contact jersey but did not wear a knee brace. "It's about trying to be as smart as I can and trying to make the best decision not only for myself, but what I feel like is going to help the team the most down the stretch," Godwin stated in regards to Week One status. He expects the final determination on availability to be a game-time decision.