2021 Game Preview: Cowboys-Buccaneers, Week 1

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Cowboys G Connor McGovern vs. Buccaneers DL Ndamukong Suh

On Sunday, Dallas put six-time Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list, making it highly unlikely he will play against the Buccaneers on Thursday night. On Monday, the Buccaneers took powerful defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh off the COVID list, meaning he will be eligible to play in the Kickoff Game. And that's how we end up with a critical matchup in the middle of the trenches between Suh and Connor McGovern, who is expected to step in at right guard in Martin's absence. Fortunately for the Cowboys, McGovern did get a chance to start eight games at that spot last season thanks to all the turmoil with the team's offensive line. A third-round pick out of Penn State who missed his 2019 rookie season due to a torn pec, McGovern was described as a "bright spot" for the Cowboys at the end of last season but he was not slated to start in 2021 before Martin's misfortune. The 6-5, 308-pound blocker has good size and is powerful in the run game but he'll have to be at the top of his pass-protection game against Suh and the Bucs loaded defensive front. Not only has Suh been one of the key factors in Tampa Bay's back-to-back finishes atop the NFL's run defense rankings but he also had 6.0 sacks last year, his highest total since 2015, and 19 QB hits to rank second on the team. Suh still draws double teams on a frequent basis but that will be more difficult for opposing teams to do with Vita Vea fully healthy and back in action. For the Cowboys, McGovern is capable of lessening the sting of losing one of their best offensive players for the opener, but he will have his hands full against Suh, whose 79 quarterback pressures over the past two seasons ranks fifth among all interior defensive linemen (NFL Next Gen Stats).

2. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis

As noted above, the Buccaneers and Cowboys each have reasonable claims to the best trios of starting wideouts in the NFL in 2021, so every cornerback on the field Thursday night will be seriously tested. This particular matchup could go a long way to determining how well the Buccaneers operate out of their 11 personnel, with Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown all on the field. Godwin generally moves into the slot in that grouping, which will make him the responsibility of Jourdain Lewis, the Cowboys' nickel cornerback. The challenge for Lewis, a former third-round pick going into his third year, is that it's very hard to predict what Godwin is going to do, not to mention match him when he does it. Since the start of the 2019 season, Godwin has been able to gain 150 or more yards on nine different routes (post, hitch, etc.), the only NFL player who can say that. Godwin is bigger and more physical than a lot of the NFL's top slot receivers but he's got the short-area quickness to create quick separation, too. The Cowboys clearly value what Lewis can do, though, as they signed him to a new long-term deal this offseason while letting fellow corners Chidobe Awuzie and Xavier Woods walk. Lewis has a physical style of play that can match that of Godwin but he's also adept at making plays on the ball. Lewis is also a good blitzer out of the slot and Godwin often plays a critical role in the team's run-blocking schemes, so both players may impact Thursday's game even when they aren't going head to head.

3. Cowboys WR Amari Cooper vs. Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis

It's hard to say which of the Cowboys' top three receivers – Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup – is the most dangerous, so the Buccaneers may not choose to shadow one of them in particular with shutdown corner Carlton Davis. Still Davis and Cooper are sure to become very familiar with each other on Thursday night. With Lamb the team's primary operator out of the slot, Cooper will more often be on the outside, and when he's split right he'll be in Davis's crosshairs. Over the last two seasons, more than half of Cooper's routes have been either a hitch or a go, so Davis's route recognition and change-of-direction skills will be key. Cooper arrived in Dallas via a midseason trade in 2018 and in the two-and-a-half seasons since has piled up 224 catches for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging roughly 76 yards per game. With Prescott healthy for the first four games of last season, Cooper caught 37 passes for 401 yards, putting him on a 1,600-yard pace. Davis led the Buccaneers last season in both interceptions (four) and passes defensed (18), and over the past two seasons he has an NFL-leading 37 pass break-ups. He is also entering his fourth season on a growing wave of confidence, saying earlier this week that if you watch the tape and check the numbers he is "second to none" among NFL cornerbacks.

4. Buccaneers T Tristan Wirfs vs. Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence