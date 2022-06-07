Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Akiem Hicks Joined Bucs for a 'A Chance to Win'

New Bucs DL Akiem Hicks can already sense a winning culture at Buccaneers headquarters, led by Tom Brady, after one day of practice, and that was a big part of what drew him to Tampa

Jun 07, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

For the second time in his professional career, Akiem Hicks has joined a Tom Brady-led team. This time, it was voluntary.

Hicks made Florida the fourth stop in his decade-plus journey in the NFL when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the first day of June. On Tuesday, he took to the practice field with his new teammates for the first time as the team opened a three-day minicamp. He didn't need an introduction to Brady; he played 13 games with former Patriots quarterback in New England in 2015. The first seven of those were victories.

Hicks landed with Brady's Patriots via a trade from his original team, the New Orleans Saints, three games into that 2015 campaign. Notably, his first three-plus seasons in the league were also spent alongside one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Drew Brees. After his brief stay in Foxborough, Hicks signed with the Chicago Bears in 2016 and remained in the Windy City for six seasons. It's fair to say that he didn't encounter the same level of quarterback play in his third stop as in his first two.

It's also fair to say that Hicks is glad to be back on the same side as Brady.

"Something I've thought of often is that when I came into the league I had Drew Brees and Tom Brady as my first two quarterbacks," Hicks mused on Tuesday. "And then I went to Chicago – it wasn't Drew Brees and Tom Brady, let me say that, right? I feel spoiled to have somebody on the other side of the ball that can deliver all the time, and he's proven it over the years."

Bucs' 2021 Minicamp Gallery: Day One

View the top photos from the Bucs first day of mandatory minicamp.

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Helmet during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Helmet during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust and Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust and Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18, Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16, and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18, Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16, and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Helmet during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Helmet during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders and Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders and Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, Senior Advisor to the General Manager Bruce Arians, and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, Senior Advisor to the General Manager Bruce Arians, and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manager Bruce Arians, and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manager Bruce Arians, and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Tight End Ben Beise #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Tight End Ben Beise #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers greets teammates during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers greets teammates during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Buccaneers have certainly experienced that effect. They were 7-9 in 2019, their 12th straight season that ended shy of the postseason. Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 and they have since won 29 of 39 games, a Super Bowl championship and, separately, their first division title since 2007. The soon-to-be 45-year-old Brady briefly flirted with retirement after the Bucs' 2021 playoff run ended but chose in March to return for at least the 2022 season. That had a noticeable affect on Tampa Bay's ability to retain several of their free agents, and it definitely played a part in Hicks joining forces with a Bucs team that has more Super Bowl aspirations. Hicks, who became a free agent in March, had conversations with several potential suitors around the NFL but chose Tampa for the bottom line…in the standings, that is.

"One of the biggest things bringing me to Tampa is a chance to win," he said. "I would say that I'm happy to be here, happy to be back with Tom. I know in that quarterback position you've always got a chance to win a game with a guy like that. That was one of my reasons for being here; also, all the weapons that we have on defense.

"[Brady] was definitely a draw. I would say that it benefits a defense to have a quarterback that can control the clock, the ball and the field position, and that's what we have here."

Hicks made the playoffs in 2013 with the Saints, in his lone campaign as a Patriot and in two of the past four years in Chicago but has yet to play on the league's biggest stage. The 2015 Patriots did make the AFC Championship Game but that was the only season in a stretch of five years (2014-18) that New England did not advance to the Super Bowl. There is no guarantee, of course, that the Buccaneers will make it back to the championship game in 2022 but with Brady in the fold they will certainly be considered a prime contender. At the very least, Hicks believes he's joining a team that knows how to win.

"I'll give you a tidbit that I got from today during practice on this field over here," said Hicks after his first Bucs practice. "I heard guys on the defense chirping [at] guys on the defense and trying to make them play better, to motivate them. And I think that's a winning culture. When you look around and somebody's kind of chastising you or criticizing what you've done, and you're able to receive that and try to be better, I think that's winning culture and I saw some of that today."

Hicks essentially replaces Ndamukong Suh in the Bucs' defensive line meeting room, and he and rookie Logan Hall will likely soak up the roughly 1,100 defensive snaps that Suh and Steve McLendon provided last year. Hicks said he has never been concerned about specific snap counts and he doesn't yet know exactly how he fits in the Bucs' defensive scheme. He's not aiming to be another Suh, but the Bucs know that Hicks was often dominant himself during his six years in Chicago.

"I'm just going to be myself, play hard, play strong," said Hicks. "That's one of my talents, being able to push the pocket, work a move, get some pass rush going, play stout against the run. I'm just going to be me."

And, hopefully, he's going to enjoy the winning that he anticipated when choosing to come to Tampa.

"I'm still getting to know people, I'm still learning my way," said Hicks. "I didn't know how to get around the building this morning. It's a process, right, and a transition for me. I think that having conversations on the phone with [Todd] Bowles and having conversations with other guys in the building, I think [they are] good people, guys who know how to win, and that's what I want to be around."

Related Content

news

The Heat Is On at Bucs Minicamp

Between temperatures rising to a 'feels-like' peak of nearly 100 and Tom Brady returning to put on some heat of his own, the Buccaneers felt an increase in intensity at the start of minicamp on Tuesday

news

Iron Sharpens Iron | Brianna's Blitz

With mandatory minicamp in full swing, one-on-one matchups optimize talent on the offensive and defensive line.

news

5 Things to Watch at Bucs Mandatory Minicamp

Storylines to follow at the Buccaneers' Mandatory Minicamp practices, June 7-9.

news

Second-Rounder Luke Goedeke Inks Rookie Deal

The Buccaneers have signed guard Luke Goedeke, a second-round pick in the 2022 draft, to his first NFL contract and now have only three remaining unsigned rookies

Advertising