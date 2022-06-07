Akiem Hicks Joined Bucs for a 'A Chance to Win'

The Buccaneers have certainly experienced that effect. They were 7-9 in 2019, their 12th straight season that ended shy of the postseason. Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 and they have since won 29 of 39 games, a Super Bowl championship and, separately, their first division title since 2007. The soon-to-be 45-year-old Brady briefly flirted with retirement after the Bucs' 2021 playoff run ended but chose in March to return for at least the 2022 season. That had a noticeable affect on Tampa Bay's ability to retain several of their free agents, and it definitely played a part in Hicks joining forces with a Bucs team that has more Super Bowl aspirations. Hicks, who became a free agent in March, had conversations with several potential suitors around the NFL but chose Tampa for the bottom line…in the standings, that is.

"One of the biggest things bringing me to Tampa is a chance to win," he said. "I would say that I'm happy to be here, happy to be back with Tom. I know in that quarterback position you've always got a chance to win a game with a guy like that. That was one of my reasons for being here; also, all the weapons that we have on defense.

"[Brady] was definitely a draw. I would say that it benefits a defense to have a quarterback that can control the clock, the ball and the field position, and that's what we have here."

Hicks made the playoffs in 2013 with the Saints, in his lone campaign as a Patriot and in two of the past four years in Chicago but has yet to play on the league's biggest stage. The 2015 Patriots did make the AFC Championship Game but that was the only season in a stretch of five years (2014-18) that New England did not advance to the Super Bowl. There is no guarantee, of course, that the Buccaneers will make it back to the championship game in 2022 but with Brady in the fold they will certainly be considered a prime contender. At the very least, Hicks believes he's joining a team that knows how to win.

"I'll give you a tidbit that I got from today during practice on this field over here," said Hicks after his first Bucs practice. "I heard guys on the defense chirping [at] guys on the defense and trying to make them play better, to motivate them. And I think that's a winning culture. When you look around and somebody's kind of chastising you or criticizing what you've done, and you're able to receive that and try to be better, I think that's winning culture and I saw some of that today."

Hicks essentially replaces Ndamukong Suh in the Bucs' defensive line meeting room, and he and rookie Logan Hall will likely soak up the roughly 1,100 defensive snaps that Suh and Steve McLendon provided last year. Hicks said he has never been concerned about specific snap counts and he doesn't yet know exactly how he fits in the Bucs' defensive scheme. He's not aiming to be another Suh, but the Bucs know that Hicks was often dominant himself during his six years in Chicago.

"I'm just going to be myself, play hard, play strong," said Hicks. "That's one of my talents, being able to push the pocket, work a move, get some pass rush going, play stout against the run. I'm just going to be me."

And, hopefully, he's going to enjoy the winning that he anticipated when choosing to come to Tampa.