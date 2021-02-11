Devin White Does It All in 2020 Postseason

Meanwhile, Gill chose a wonderful time to have a hand in the first sack of his NFL career. Gill signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner in May and made the active roster out of training camp. He appeared in each of the last 12 games of the regular season but primarily on special teams, getting just 22 snaps on defense. He also played in all four postseason games, with 13 more snaps on defense. His combined sack with Suh came on one of just three plays he was on the field with the Bucs' defense.

By combining on that sack, Gill became just the second undrafted rookie ever to record even half a sack in a Super Bowl. The other was Green Bay safety Frank Zombo, who had one sack in the Packers' victory over Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV.

Speaking of rookies, the Buccaneers' second interception in the Super Bowl was secured by safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., the team's second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Winfield dived for a deflection after fellow safety Mike Edwards broke up a deep pass intended for Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill, setting up a Ryan Succop field goal and the last points of Super Bowl LV.

Winfield is just the seventh rookie to intercept a pass in a Super Bowl, and the first since New England's Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl XLIX six years ago. Prior to Butler, no rookie had intercepted a pass in a Super Bowl since the 1980s. The other five are San Francisco's Bill Romankowski in Super Bowl XXIII, Washington's Brian Davis in Xuper Bowl XXII, Jim Morrissey and Reggie Phillips of the Bears in Super Bowl XX, and San Francisco's Eric Wright in Super Bowl XVI.

Winfield and the Buccaneers' defense limited the Chiefs to just three field goals, marking just the third time in 55 Super Bowls that a team has been held without a touchdown. Most recently, Tom Brady's Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, 10-3, in Super Bowl LIII just two years ago. Prior to that, the only defense to hold an opponent without a touchdown in the Super belonged to the 1972 Cowboys, who beat the Dolphins, 24-3, in Super Bowl VI.

The Buccaneers beat the Chiefs by 22 points after also routing the Oakland Raiders by 27 points, 48-21, in Super Bowl XXXVII. As we pointed out in our offensive Data Crunch on Wednesday, the Buccaneers are one of only three teams who have won multiple Super Bowls by 20 or more points each. Tampa Bay's average point differential in Super Bowl play is plus-24.5 per game, by far the best of any team ever to make the big game, including those who have only played in one.