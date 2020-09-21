Devin White Leads Defensive Charge | Data Crunch

In addition to his 15 stops, one of which was a tackle for loss, White also pitched in with a pass defensed and a quarterback hit, showing that he is capable of making plays all over the field. That combination of range, sure tackling, coverage ability and pass-rush skills is what prompted the Buccaneers to draft White fifth overall in 2019. Through the first two weeks of the season, White is the only player in the NFL who has had an effort that combined at least 15 tackles with at least one pass defensed and at least one quarterback hit.

In fact, White is the first player to accomplish that feat in nearly two years. The last player with that combination of stats in a single game was Arizona safety Budda Baker, who did it against San Francisco on October 7, 2018.

David also made multiple contributions to the defensive effort. In addition to his nine tackles, he also had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, which have long been areas of expertise for the ninth-year veteran. Both came on the same play early in the third quarter, when David tackled wide receiver Robby Anderson after a short pass and popped the ball loose just before Anderson hit the ground.

Since he entered the league as a second-round draft pick in 2012, David has been one of the NFL's best at both forcing and recovering fumbles. In fact, he has the most recoveries of opponent fumbles in the NFL in that span.