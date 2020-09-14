Tom Brady's Three Total TDs a New High for Buc Debuts

Jason Pierre-Paul recorded the Buccaneers' first sack of the 2020 season with a nine-yard takedown of Drew Brees in the third quarter, forcing a Saints punt. That increased Pierre-Paul's career total to 80.5 which are the 12th-most by any player since he entered the league in 2010. He has now compiled 22.0 sacks in just 27 games as a Buccaneer since coming over in a trade in the 2018 offseason. Only two players in franchise history have had more quarterback sacks in their first 27 games as a Buccaneer than Pierre-Paul, and one of them is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.