Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft Central!

Welcome to the Buccaneers’ on-line draft headquarters

Apr 13, 2000 at 11:10 AM
mckay_draft.jpg

Watch for live Rich McKay press conferences

No other sports draft in the world is as eagerly anticipated as the National Football League's selection weekend. For 64 years, the NFL has used the draft as the primary method of bringing new players into the league, and it has gone from an obscure back-rooms proceeding to a nationwide spectacle.

Likewise, the Buccaneers placed increasing importance on the draft in recent years, with General Manager Rich McKay steering the franchise towards a draft-first, free agency-second approach. Of course, the Bucs swerved spectacularly off that course this week, when the prospect of landing Pro Bowl WR Keyshawn Johnson for the team's two first-round picks was too tempting to pass up.

Nevertheless, the Bucs will start the weekend with six remaining picks and are a good bet to use them wisely. Since McKay took over as primary director of the Bucs' draft, the team has developed into perhaps the NFL's most successful franchise on draft weekend. Weeks and months of preparation by the team's scouting department will still be put to good use this April, as evidenced by such middle-round picks-turned key contributers as Ronde Barber, John Lynch, Jamie Duncan, Patrick Hape, Donnie Abraham, Jason Odom and Chidi Ahanotu.

And you'll find all the Bucs' breaking draft news here, on Buccaneers.com's special draft area. As Tampa Bay makes its selections throughout Saturday and Sunday, you'll find stories on each new Buccaneer here on the main page. In addition, you will be able to watch all Buccaneer draft press conferences live from the team's headquarters, or refer back to archived videos of those media sessions. Transcribed quotes from the new Bucs as well as McKay and Head Coach Tony Dungy will also be made available, and all of this content will be easily linked from the draftees' stories.

In addition, please utilize the links above to look back at the team's draft history, keep abreast of NFL draft news as it happens and enter an exciting contest with a chance to win Buccaneer tickets!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield: 49ers' Front Will Challenge His Time to Make Reads

Led by Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave, San Francisco's loaded defensive front has produced the fifth-highest pressure percentage in the NFL this season, and QB Baker Mayfield knows that's a big test for the Bucs' offense
news

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 15: White, Goedeke, Neal Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 11 matchup 
news

Buccaneers-49ers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 11

The Bucs had back to the Bay area for the second season in a row, this time hoping to start a second-half run against a 49ers team that boasts a wide array of offensive options and an overloaded defensive front
news

Scouting Report: 49ers' Top Game Wreckers | Week 11

A look at the 49ers' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sundays' matchup
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Lavonte David Mic'd Up vs. the Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Lavonte David was mic'd up for the Bucs' Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Watch as the captain sets the tone and leads his team to a W at Raymond James Stadium.

Baker Mayfield: 49ers' Front Will Challenge His Time to Make Reads

Led by Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave, San Francisco's loaded defensive front has produced the fifth-highest pressure percentage in the NFL this season, and QB Baker Mayfield knows that's a big test for the Bucs' offense

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 15: White, Goedeke, Neal Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 11 matchup 

Buccaneers-49ers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 11

The Bucs had back to the Bay area for the second season in a row, this time hoping to start a second-half run against a 49ers team that boasts a wide array of offensive options and an overloaded defensive front

Baker Mayfield on How He Thrives Under Pressure, Staying on the Same Page | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 11 practice. QB Mayfield discussed how crucial WR Chris Godwin is to their game plan, how to navigate the 49ers' talented defensive front and the Bucs being in control of their own destiny throughout the second half of the season.

Todd Bowles on Applying Pressure Against San Francisco | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 11 practice. HC Bowles discussed the Bucs' young linebackers stepping up, limiting yards after catch and T Tristan Wirfs' incredible play.

Chris Godwin on Playing as a Team vs. 49ers, 'Bare Bones Mentality' | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 11 practice. WR Godwin discussed staying ahead vs. 49ers, QB Baker Mayfield's ability to stay calm under pressure and figuring out ways to attack moving forward.

Rondé Barber Highlights the Bucs' Defensive Dominance vs. Titans | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down the defensive dominance the Bucs displayed during their Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Scouting Report: 49ers' Top Game Wreckers | Week 11

A look at the 49ers' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sundays' matchup

The Faith-Inspired Rise of Dave Canales 

How Tampa Bay's innovative Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales, fueled by faith and heritage, discovered his calling

How the Bucs Conquered the Titans, The Marvel that is Mike Evans | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott chop up the Bucs' win over Tennessee, marvel at Mike Evans' eventful day and break down the defense's rebound.

Photos from Bucs Practice - November 15

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 11/15/2023.

Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Fire Interception vs. Titans | Highlights

Safety Antoine Winfield's catches an interception during the game vs. Titans as the Bucs' take the victory.

Bucs' Release Week 11 Depth Chart: OLB Rotation Runs Deep

The Bucs kept all six of their outside linebackers active for the first time in Week 10 and rotated them heavily against the Titans, with Yaya Diaby and Markees Watts getting notable bumps in playing time

Two Improbable Touchdowns | A Next Gen Look at Titans-Bucs

According to Next Gen models, neither of the Buccaneers' touchdowns against Tennessee – Rachaad White's 43-yard screen pass and Mike Evans' 22-yard power move – were likely to happen the way they did

Bucs Cheerleaders Photos from Titans vs. Bucs Game

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders from the Titans vs. Bucs game.

Bucs Add Former Bills Safety Jaquan Johnson to Practice Squad

The Bucs switched out one spot on their 16-man practice squad Wednesday, signing fifth-year S Jaquan Johnson and releasing first-year DL C.J. Brewer

Todd Bowles on Leaders Taking Charge, Team Playing a 'Complete Game' vs. Titans | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles and Running Backs Coach Skip Peete on the weekly radio show.

Photos: Youth Leadership Program & Habitat for Humanity 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program partners with Habitat for Humanity on building homes in the Tampa community.

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Titans | Week 10

Top observations from the Buccaneers 20-6 victory over the Titans in Week 10
Advertising