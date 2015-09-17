Drew Brees' History Against the Tampa 2

"I know this, I feel like I've been going up against Lovie Smith defenses for a long time and they are always very, very well-coached, very well-disciplined," he said. "Some of the things you know he's teaching very, very well. They pretty much invented the Tampa Two defense 'back when,' and their ability to take the ball away and do certain things has always been a great strength of the defense."

The Cover Two defense is sometimes labeled as simple, but that's misleading, particularly because the traditional two-safety set for which the defense is named is only part of what the Buccaneers do. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton knows as well as Brees does that you can't go into a game against Tampa Bay with a game plan designed only to beat the Cover Two. Sometimes you need a bit of time within the game to diagnose what the defense is doing and adjust accordingly.