Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 12: OLBs Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul Return to Practice

The Bucs got some good news on defense on Wednesday’s injury report.

Jan 12, 2022 at 05:08 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers held their normal walk-through practice on Wednesday, beginning their first day of on-field prep for the postseason. There was some good news as both outside linebackers Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul returned to practice after missing the last two games with injury.

That should help solidify an ailing defense if they are healthy enough to play on Sunday against the Eagles at home. The Bucs have uncharacteristically given up more yards on the ground the last few weeks missing not only Barrett and Pierre-Paul but also defensive lynchpin Lavonte David. The inside linebacker entered the 21-day designated to return window on Wednesday, meaning he can hop off injured reserve at any time. Running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard were also activated in the same capacity.

The Eagles are dealing with injuries of their own, most notably to quarterback Jalen Hurts. He was a full participant though on Wednesday.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Limited Participation

CB Jamel Dean (hamstring) – Limited Participation

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Limited Participation

WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

C Ryan Jensen (shoulder) – Limited Participation

RB Ronald Jones (ankle) – Did Not Participate

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) – Limited Participation

OLB Anthony Nelson (ankle) – Did Not Participate

WR Breshad Perriman (hip) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Limited Participation

P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation

CB Rashard Robinson (groin) – Limited Participation

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (ribs) – Full Participation

WR Justin Watson (quadriceps) – Limited Participation

Eagles

LB Shaun Bradley (stinger) – Limited Participation

DT Fletcher Cox (rest) – Did Not Participate

G Landon Dickerson (thumb) – Limited Participation

T Andre Dillard (knee) – Limited Participation

G Nate Herbig (ankle) – Limited Participation

QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) – Full Participation

T Lane Johnson (rest/knee) – Did Not Participate

C Jason Kelce (rest) – Did Not Participate

RB Miles Sanders (hand) – Limited Participation

DE Josh Sweat (illness) – Did Not Participate

CB Kary Vincent (foot) – Full Participation

WR Greg Ward (back) – Limited Participation

*Both teams conducted walk-throughs. Practice status is an estimation based on the level of participation a player would have had in a regular practice.

Advertising