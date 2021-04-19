Eric Dungy and Jon Fincher of Compass Named Official Luxury Realtors ® of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that Eric Dungy and Jon Fincher of Compass will serve as the team's official luxury Realtors® beginning this season. The partnership is led by local residential agents Eric Dungy and Jon Fincher who are both in the sports and entertainment division, specializing in Tampa and neighboring markets. Dungy is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Buccaneers Head Coach Tony Dungy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric and Jon as our official luxury real estate partners," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Compass is the leading independent real estate brokerage in the country and their innovative approach is changing the real estate business. Eric and Jon are both rising stars in the Tampa Bay real estate scene and their expertise will play a significant role in the success of this partnership."

With more than 18,000 participating real estate agents across 130+ cities, Compass ranks as the nation's largest independent real estate brokerage. The partnership with the Buccaneers will feature in-stadium signage at Raymond James Stadium, unique hospitality and gifting opportunities to Buccaneers fans, and exclusive participation at select Buccaneers events. In addition, Buccaneers players, coaches and staff will also have access to innovative market research tools and educational resources to aid them in their real estate transactions.