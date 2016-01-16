Evans Excited to Work for "Offensive Guru"

"Dirk is a great coach," Evans said. "He's easy to relate to and talk to, and it was great playing for him this past year. He has a good sense of humor, he's fun to be around, and he can coach his butt off."

Evans has all the reason to be excited that Koetter will be at the helm in 2016. Koetter specializes in working with quarterbacks and helped Jameis Winston throw for 4,042 yards in 2015, the third-most ever by a rookie. With Winston succeeding, Evans' role will continue to expand.

"Our offense had a lot of success and he did it with a rookie quarterback, a great player in 'Jaboo' [Jameis Winston], so that says a lot," Evans said. "Dirk is great with Jameis. He's an offensive guru and he knows how to get mismatches against a defense. I think he'll be a great head coach."