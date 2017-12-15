Fantasy Football Weekly: Bucs-Falcons

Yes, I would say he's a consideration this week. I preached caution last week and I'm still a little lukewarm this week, but if you're choosing between uncertain options like Barber, Orleans Darkwa, Alex Collins or James White (I can never figure out which New England back to start), he's a promising option.

Barber got almost all the work when Doug Martin was out for the Green Bay game with a concussion, so I don't think you have to worry about Jacquizz Rodgers or Charles Sims leeching his opportunities. Obviously, Martin's presence is the sticking point. He's still the team's starter and in the last game he got most of the work in the first half when he returned against Detroit.

In fact, we later learned that this was the team's plan going into that game: Martin gets the first half and Barber gets the second half. Barber ended up doing better (in real life terms; Martin's touchdown evened it out in fantasy terms), as the coaching staff credited him with eight effective runs and one explosive run among his 12 carries. Martin was credited with four effective runs in 10 tries, and of course he also lost a fumble. That hurts in real life and in some fantasy leagues.

I'll say this: I think Dirk Koetter and the Bucs' coaching staff still believes in Martin's talents, and I wouldn't worry about Martin being "punished" for losing a fumble. That said, with Barber looking good for a second straight week, I would be surprised if his share of the offense doesn't increase this week. I doubt it will be a straight split down the middle again. If Barber looks good early, I think the Bucs will stick with the hot hand.

I wouldn't start Barber over a more established running back on your roster, because I think he will have to score a touchdown to end up with a good fantasy day. But I would give him a try over options like the ones I listed above.

3. Help! Leonard Fournette is one of my starting RBs and not only has he been dealing with an ankle injury but now he's not practicing (at least at the start of the week) due to a quad problem. I need to have a Plan B if he's not available to play this weekend. I can move a RB I've got in the FLEX position up, but then I need somebody to play FLEX and I don't like my bench options. Is there a sneaky play in the Bucs-Falcons game I could use as a potential fallback?

For your sake, I hope Fournette is good to go by Sunday, because it's pretty hard to find any comparable option on the waiver wire this late in the season. If you're desperate, however, I'd check to say if Mohamed Sanu is out there. He's still available in 24% of Yahoo! leagues and 26% of ESPN leagues, so it's possible. Tampa Bay has allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, and according to that same Football Outsiders chart referenced above, the Bucs rank 19th in defending opposing number-two receivers.