Fantasy Football Weekly: Bucs-Packers

Julio Jones had an enormous day against the Buccaneers in Week 12. Davante Adams is clearly the Packers' number-one option in the passing game, particularly with Brett Hundley under center? Should I expect gigantic things from Adams, too?**

Note that I did not frame this question as a sit/start debate on Adams. Since his ADP was something like the end of the fourth round or the beginning of the fifth, if you drafted him he was probably supposed to be one of your two or three WR/FLEX starters. With 702 yards and seven touchdowns, he hasn't disappointed; in a standard Yahoo! PPR league he ranks ninth in season scoring, just behind A.J. Green.

And yes, given that the Falcons' number-one receiver just torched Tampa Bay for 253 yards and two touchdowns, you're probably anticipating good results from the next opponent's number-one. That's clearly Adams, who is the only one of the Packers' receivers who hasn't seen his numbers dip noticeably since Brett Hundley replaced Aaron Rodgers. He's their best pass-catcher right now, for sure.

That said, I wouldn't expect Julio-type numbers from Adams this weekend. Well, okay, that's obvious – you would never expect 250 yards and two touchdowns from any receiver in a particular game. But I'm not sure I'd even expect triple digits from Adams. Remember that Jones had a much more accomplished passer (Matt Ryan) delivering him the football, one that made the right decision and the right throw nearly every time as the Buccaneers rolled through 14 different coverage strategies trying to stop him.

Adams has been more consistent than explosive, fantasy-wise. That's actually a good thing, but the question here is whether he's primed for a huge game. He's only had one 100-yard game this year, and that was when the Packers were getting blown out by Baltimore two weeks ago. Otherwise, he's usually been good for somewhere in the 60 to 80-yard range, and he's scored in six of 11 contests. If you get 80 yards from Adams this week but don't get the touchdown, that's a pretty average fantasy day for a receiver. Essentially, that means I'm betting the Bucs keep him out of the end zone.

With Aaron Jones returning to practice this week in Green Bay, the Packers could have a nice 1-2 backfield punch this week with him and Jamaal Williams. Hundley is coming off his best game last Sunday night in Pittsburgh; maybe he's turned the corner, but I still would expect the Packers to lean on the rushing attack if it is solid from the start to keep the pressure off their young substitute passer.

Finally, while Tampa Bay has given up the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, the Bucs have not been horrendous against opposing number-one receivers (last week notwithstanding). According to Football Outsiders, Tampa Bay ranks 18th in the NFL in defending number-ones, and that's after the big Julio day. They've actually struggled more against number-two receivers (24th), "other" wide receivers (28th) and running backs (22nd). Given how obvious it is that Adams is the Packers' best weapon right now, I would expect the Buccaneers to focus on stopping him first.