First Practice Squad Has Homegrown Feel

Claiborne, Jones and Jones are the three newcomers; Claiborne was recently waived by the St. Louis Rams, Howard Jones by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Terren Jones by the Buffalo Bills. Claiborne is a rookie who signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern State in May. Howard Jones went undrafted in 2014 out of Shepherd University, a Division II school in West Virginia, and was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent his entire rookie season on the Steelers' practice squad. Terren Jones first came into the league with Atlanta in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama State and split his rookie year between the Falcons' practice squad and active roster. He has also been on practice squads in Washington and Baltimore and was on Tennessee's active roster for the latter part of last season.