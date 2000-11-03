 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fully Loaded

The Bucs are optimistic about their injury situation heading to Atlanta

Nov 02, 2000 at 07:00 PM
brooks11_3_1.jpg

LB Derrick Brooks and the rest of the Bucs expect a serious challenge in Atlanta

Knee inflammations are a common occurrence in the National Football League. When the inflamed knee is on the leg of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, this common problem becomes a hot topic.

And so it was treated as very good, if not surprising, news that Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive tackle Warren Sapp returned to practice on Friday. Sapp had missed the previous two days of workouts due to what was referred to as a knee inflammation on the team's midweek injury report.

Specifically, that terminology meant that fluid had built up around Sapp's left knee. He was never in any significant pain, but the fluid buildup restricted the movement in that joint. The challenge of the Bucs' training staff was to remove that fluid from the knee, using anti-inflammatory medicine and treatment to force the fluid up or down.

It worked. The fluid is gone and Sapp participated fully in Friday's two-hour field session. He remains probable for Sunday's game in Atlanta, and Head Coach Tony Dungy indicated his belief that Sapp would play. In fact, Dungy was optimistic about the team's health as a whole.

"We actually did pretty well," said Dungy. "Shelton Quarles is probably the biggest question mark right now. Don Davis came back today. I think we're starting to get there."

There are nine names on the Bucs' injury report, but only Quarles' is accompanied with a 'questionable' rating, an indication that he has a 50-50 chance of playing. All the others are probable, including WR Karl Williams, who has missed three games since suffering a knee sprain in Washington on October 1. The team's primary punt returner when he's healthy, Williams might be back in that role in the Georgia Dome on Sunday.

"Karl's doing well and I think he'll be back this week," said Dungy.

Williams' injury is one of the few suffered by a Buccaneer since the season started that has been serious enough to keep a player out of the lineup for more than a week. There is an element of luck involved in avoiding injuries, but Dungy also believes his team prepared itself to stay healthy for the long run.

"I think our guys came in in good condition, number one," said Dungy. "I think they worked at it and had a real good training camp. You have to be fortunate to stay away from those catastrophic injuries, but I think because of how they worked in the offseason, that helps you not have the minor things, or you recover from them a little faster."

*

After a boisterous outing on Thursday afternoon, the Bucs' Friday practice was more quiet, with a business-like feel. "There were a lot of mental things to work on today, so I think our guys were concentrating on that," said Dungy.

Prior to last week, Dungy stressed the point that good game performances are built on good practices, that Wednesday efforts translate into Sunday success. He then watched his team put together an excellent week of workouts, building to their best performance of the season against Minnesota.

Fortunately, the Bucs had another round of practices that pleased Dungy this week.

"We did," said the head coach. "I thought last week we were exceptionally sharp. We maybe weren't quite as sharp (this week), but they were very good and I think our guys know, coming into the second half of the year, this is where we have to get started."

Dungy was pleased not only with his team's effort but with its overall state of mind. The Bucs' confidence was certainly restored by the Vikings game, but it hasn't been blown out of proportion. The team is expecting a very tough contest from the 3-6 Falcons and isn't likely to take the game lightly.

"No, I don't think so," said Dungy. "Many of our guys were here last year and it was a very tough game (against Atlanta) here, in our place. Atlanta…we just watched the tape and they play very physical. They play smart and their well-coached, so we know what we're in for."

The Bucs' offense, in particular, made great strides last Sunday, but a backslide is looming if Tampa Bay can't thwart the Falcons' high-pressure game plan.

"They put a lot of pressure on you, they're bringing people," said Dungy. "They're sending their linebackers a lot, and you have to be sharp on your pass-protection pickup. You have to be sharp on your run-blocking. They try to create negative plays, and when they do they're really tough."

*

The Buccaneers named their four Friday inactives late in the afternoon, and at least one injury situation has been clarified. LB Shelton Quarles was among the four inactives, so he will miss his second game in the last three weeks due to a groin strain. The other three inactives were: FB Charles Kirby, T DeMarcus Curry and TE Todd Yoder. The Bucs will have to name four more inactives 90 minutes before Sunday's game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Additions to Coaching Staff, Bucs Host Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the recent events for the Buccaneers in the offseason
news

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase McLaughlin

After signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in March, Chase McLaughlin went on to set franchise placekicking records and is now eligible for free agency again in March
news

Bucs Fill Out Coaching Staff with Three More Additions

The Bucs completed an overhaul of their offensive coaching staff by hiring Pass Game Coordinator Josh Grizzard, Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon and Asst. Offensive Line Coach Brian Picucci
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 2.0 

In our second addition to the Mock Draft series, we find depth on the edge for the Buccaneers in a cornerback and offensive tackle-heavy first round

Latest Headlines

Additions to Coaching Staff, Bucs Host Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the recent events for the Buccaneers in the offseason

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase McLaughlin

After signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in March, Chase McLaughlin went on to set franchise placekicking records and is now eligible for free agency again in March

Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Recap | Highlight 

Watch a recap from the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, the country's largest girls flag football tournament, featuring more than 100 teams and 2,000 athletes.

Photos: Buccaneers' Digital Divide Celebration

View photos from the Buccaneers' Digital Divide Celebration with Verizon at Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary School on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Free Agents, Prospects & Coaches, Oh My! | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the newest additions to the coaching staff, the history of the franchise tag, and what to look for at the NFL Combine.

Bucs Fill Out Coaching Staff with Three More Additions

The Bucs completed an overhaul of their offensive coaching staff by hiring Pass Game Coordinator Josh Grizzard, Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon and Asst. Offensive Line Coach Brian Picucci

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 2.0 

In our second addition to the Mock Draft series, we find depth on the edge for the Buccaneers in a cornerback and offensive tackle-heavy first round

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase Edmonds

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Edmonds became the team's primary backfield reserve behind Rachaad White, but now he is due to hit the open market again after playing on a one-year deal

Our Favorite Plays in Bucs' 2023 Season | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith have some fun in their series of weekly debates, looking back on the plays they remember most fondly from the Buccaneers' exciting 2023 campaign

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 5.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the 2023 campaign

Franchise Tag Window Opens, Will Bucs Use Option?

Beginning Tuesday, NFL teams have two weeks to decide whether or not to utilize a franchise tag on a pending free agent, which the Bucs most recently did in 2022 on Chris Godwin before signing him to a long-term deal

Photos: Best of Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

View the best photos from the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, the country's largest girls flag football tournament, featuring more than 100 teams and 2,000 athletes.

Bucs Embraced Challenge of Cap-Strapped Offseason in 2023

The Buccaneers headed into the 2023 offseason with cap restrictions they had never seen before and an open question mark at quarterback but produced another winner by having fun with the challenges to their professional pride

2024 State of the Bucs: Safety

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with safeties

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. wrapped up his rookie contract in 2023 by earning First Team Associated Press All-Pro honors and helping the Bucs to a fourth straight playoff berth with a string of big plays

Free Agency Looms, Coaching Staff Additions | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the new additions to the Bucs' coaching staff, the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic and some headlines ahead of free agency.

Bucs Hire Thomas McGaughey as Special Teams Coordinator

The Bucs have hired former long-time NFL coach and recent Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey to serve in the same position on Todd Bowles' staff following Keith Armstrong's retirement

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield revived his career in Tampa in 2023 and now has a chance to test free agency again…Our 10-part series on potential Bucs free agents in 2024 starts at the most important position in football

5 Things to Know About ST Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

New Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey comes to Tampa Bay after six seasons with the New York Giants, replacing retired Keith Armstrong

Bucs Name Kevin Carberry Offensive Line Coach

After introducing new Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen, the Bucs began filling out his offensive support staff, beginning with the addition of former Saints assistant Kevin Carberry on Wednesday
Advertising