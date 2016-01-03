Game Awards: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Turning Point:** If the Buccaneers had any chance of climbing back into the game after falling down 24-3, it hinged on a heady two-minute drill led by rookie QB Jameis Winston at the end of the first half. The Bucs hoped to tack on a touchdown before the intermission and then score again with the first drive of the second half. Winston converted a pair of tough third downs on the drive and got the Bucs to the Panthers' two-yard line with seven seconds left. That left enough time for two quick passes, but both of them fell incomplete as Winston tried to get it to TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins at the goal line. Carolina kept its 21-point lead and also scored the first points of the second half.