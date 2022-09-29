Glazer Family to Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play their Sunday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium amid a backdrop of the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian on a large part of the state of Florida. The Buccaneers hope their game will be a source of comfort for a community facing difficult times, but the team's ownership also intends to make a more direct contribution to the efforts to rebuild.

On Thursday, the Glazer Family announced that it will donate $1 million to assist in relief efforts across the state. The donation will be allocated to organizations that are providing support to those who have been most impacted by the storm in Southwest Florida and throughout the state.

"The destruction suffered in Southwest Florida and the damage inflicted throughout our state will be felt for some time," said Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. "It will take entire communities resiliently working together for an extended period, and our family is committed to aiding in the recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless people affected, the heroic first responders and all of those helping to keep others safe."