Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Colts

The Buccaneers lead the Colts, 12-6, at halftime of their Week 12 matchup.

Nov 29, 2015 at 06:27 AM
1129-martin.jpg

The Buccaneers enter halftime leading the Colts, 12-6, at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis. The Bucs trailed for the majority of the first half until Jameis Winston connected with Cameron Brate for the game's first touchdown with less than two minutes left in the first half.

Connor Barth scored the Bucs' other six points after booting a pair of field goals. The Colts have been unable to find the end zone and have twice settled for field goals after building long drives.

Doug Martin is well on his way to 100 yards, already having 90. He ripped a 56-yarder in the second quarter, putting him over 1,000 on the season. It is the second time in Martin's career that he's surpassed the 1,000-mark.

Winston has completed nine of 15 passes for 130 yards in addition to his touchdown strike to Brate. He hasn't thrown an interception and is averaging 8.7 yards attempt. Winston's passer rating is 110.4 entering halftime.

Vincent Jackson and Mike Evans have three catches each while Brate is third on the team with two receptions. All three players are averaging 12 yards or more per catch.

Lavonte David leads the Bucs in tackles with six while Kwon Alexander has five. Gerald McCoy picked up one of the Bucs' two sacks and also had a tackle for a loss. The Buccaneers are set to receive to start the second half.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

Draft season: engage.
news

Buccaneers.com 2022 Mock Draft 2.0

For the second mock in a row, the Bucs get some edge-rushing help, although the specific projected pick, who happens to be an instate prospect, is not the same
news

2022 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Carlton Davis

Another success story from the Bucs' 2018 draft, Davis has led the NFL in passes defensed over the last three seasons and is now in line for his first non-rookie contract
news

2022 State of the Bucs: Wide Receivers

Taking a position by position look at the Buccaneers heading into the 2022 season, continuing with wide receivers.
Advertising