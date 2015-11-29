Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Colts

The Buccaneers enter halftime leading the Colts, 12-6, at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis. The Bucs trailed for the majority of the first half until Jameis Winston connected with Cameron Brate for the game's first touchdown with less than two minutes left in the first half.
Connor Barth scored the Bucs' other six points after booting a pair of field goals. The Colts have been unable to find the end zone and have twice settled for field goals after building long drives.
Doug Martin is well on his way to 100 yards, already having 90. He ripped a 56-yarder in the second quarter, putting him over 1,000 on the season. It is the second time in Martin's career that he's surpassed the 1,000-mark.
Winston has completed nine of 15 passes for 130 yards in addition to his touchdown strike to Brate. He hasn't thrown an interception and is averaging 8.7 yards attempt. Winston's passer rating is 110.4 entering halftime.
Vincent Jackson and Mike Evans have three catches each while Brate is third on the team with two receptions. All three players are averaging 12 yards or more per catch.
Lavonte David leads the Bucs in tackles with six while Kwon Alexander has five. Gerald McCoy picked up one of the Bucs' two sacks and also had a tackle for a loss. The Buccaneers are set to receive to start the second half.