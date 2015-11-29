Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Colts

Doug Martin is well on his way to 100 yards, already having 90. He ripped a 56-yarder in the second quarter, putting him over 1,000 on the season. It is the second time in Martin's career that he's surpassed the 1,000-mark.

Winston has completed nine of 15 passes for 130 yards in addition to his touchdown strike to Brate. He hasn't thrown an interception and is averaging 8.7 yards attempt. Winston's passer rating is 110.4 entering halftime.

Vincent Jackson and Mike Evans have three catches each while Brate is third on the team with two receptions. All three players are averaging 12 yards or more per catch.