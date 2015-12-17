Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Rams

The Buccaneers enter halftime trailing the Rams, 21-3, during their Week 15 matchup in St. Louis.

The Rams have had success moving the ball in the air thus far, with Case Keenum throwing touchdown passes of 60 and 17 yards. Keenum's 60-yarder was hauled in by Kenny Britt while Tavon Austin scored on a 17-yard reception earlier in the game. Keenum enters halftime having completed 10 of 13 passes for 175 yards.

The Rams added a rushing touchdown at the end of the first half to finish with 21 points.

Although the Buccaneers' offense failed to score a touchdown in the first half, there was a significant milestone reached. Doug Martin picked up 68 yards on 13 attempts, moving past Adrian Peterson as the NFL's leading rusher. Peterson still has to play on Sunday, but Martin will hold the league-lead until then.

With Martin's number being called early and often, Jameis Winston has attempted just 12 passes, completing six of them. Mike Evans has caught three of those passes for 36 yards.