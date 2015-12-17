Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Rams

The Rams lead the Buccaneers at halftime in St. Louis.

Dec 17, 2015 at 01:33 PM
1217-halftime.jpg

The Buccaneers enter halftime trailing the Rams, 21-3, during their Week 15 matchup in St. Louis.

The Rams have had success moving the ball in the air thus far, with Case Keenum throwing touchdown passes of 60 and 17 yards. Keenum's 60-yarder was hauled in by Kenny Britt while Tavon Austin scored on a 17-yard reception earlier in the game. Keenum enters halftime having completed 10 of 13 passes for 175 yards.

The Rams added a rushing touchdown at the end of the first half to finish with 21 points.

Although the Buccaneers' offense failed to score a touchdown in the first half, there was a significant milestone reached. Doug Martin picked up 68 yards on 13 attempts, moving past Adrian Peterson as the NFL's leading rusher. Peterson still has to play on Sunday, but Martin will hold the league-lead until then.

With Martin's number being called early and often, Jameis Winston has attempted just 12 passes, completing six of them. Mike Evans has caught three of those passes for 36 yards.

The Buccaneers are set to receive at the start the second half. They won the toss at the start of the game and elected to defer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

In Case You Missed It: June 10, 2022

Top news from the Bucs' previous week during the bustling offseason.

news

Bucs Enter Quiet But Important Period

Buccaneer players and coaches have no team obligations for the next six-plus weeks but Todd Bowles stressed to the players that they do have an obligation to be in optimal shape for the start of training camp

news

After 'Challenging Decision,' Tom Brady is 100% Committed to Football

Tom Brady knew very well the size of the commitment he was making when he chose to return for the 2022 season with the Buccaneers, as he only knows one way to approach his craft

news

Key Quotes from Day 3 of Bucs Mandatory Minicamp: June 9 | Brianna's Blitz

Top takeaways from the podium following Day Three of Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp practice.

Advertising