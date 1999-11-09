Hegamin Signed; Vance to IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they have signed G/T George Hegamin to a two-year contract and have placed S Eric Vance on injured reserve.

Hegamin, a sixth-year pro, played in all 16 games last season, starting six at left guard. Hegamin (6-7, 331) was released by the Eagles on September 4, 1999. He signed with the Eagles as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas on February 1998.

Hegamin won a Super Bowl as a member of a Dallas squad that defeated Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XXX. He played four seasons with the Cowboys, appearing in 31 games with 10 starts.

"George is a solid player that knows how to win," Bucs head coach Tony Dungy. "He has won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys and can provide that added veteran leadership on our offensive line."

Hegamin was originally drafted in the third round (102nd overall) by Dallas in 1994 after playing two seasons at North Carolina State.

Vance, a second-year pro out of Vanderbilt, played in six games this year. After missing the game against the Detroit Lions two weeks ago, Vance returned to action last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and re-aggravated his right foot in the second quarter

BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT With Vance placed on injured reserve, rookie S Dexter Jackson will back up John Lynch at strong safety.