How to Watch: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

In a tight division race, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons will battle for first place in the NFC South on Sunday in Week Seven. With a 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, the Falcons have lost three of their last four outings with five takeaways during that span. They will look to bounce back against a divisional foe, as will the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is coming off a 20-6 loss against the visiting Detroit Lions, as the club's inefficiency in third down situations on both sides of the football became the deciding factor in the outcome. In a high-stakes matchup with large implications for both teams, the Bucs will vie for sole possession of the NFC South at Raymond James Stadium.
Matchup
- Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)
Watch
- Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)
- Network: FOX
- Broadcast Crew: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Kristina Pink (reporter)
