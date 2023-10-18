How to Watch: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

In a tight division race, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons will battle for first place in the NFC South on Sunday in Week Seven. With a 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, the Falcons have lost three of their last four outings with five takeaways during that span. They will look to bounce back against a divisional foe, as will the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is coming off a 20-6 loss against the visiting Detroit Lions, as the club's inefficiency in third down situations on both sides of the football became the deciding factor in the outcome. In a high-stakes matchup with large implications for both teams, the Bucs will vie for sole possession of the NFC South at Raymond James Stadium.