Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

How to Watch: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons on Sunday in a divisional battle. Find out how to view the action

Oct 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

loljkthisone

In a tight division race, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons will battle for first place in the NFC South on Sunday in Week Seven. With a 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, the Falcons have lost three of their last four outings with five takeaways during that span. They will look to bounce back against a divisional foe, as will the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is coming off a 20-6 loss against the visiting Detroit Lions, as the club's inefficiency in third down situations on both sides of the football became the deciding factor in the outcome. In a high-stakes matchup with large implications for both teams, the Bucs will vie for sole possession of the NFC South at Raymond James Stadium.

Matchup

  • Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)

Watch

  • Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)
  • Network: FOX
  • Broadcast Crew: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Kristina Pink (reporter)

Listen Live

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Download the App

  • Personalize your experience by turning on notifications for breaking Bucs news, gameday alerts, and promotions tailored to your needs! Click here to download or review your settings!
  • Bucs App Exclusive Giveaway - Download the app, turn on push alerts, click the giveaway alert each game and you can win prizes!

Social Media Accounts

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.

NFL +

Tickets

  • Catch the action at Raymond James Stadium this season. Visit buccaneers.com/tickets to secure your tickets today!

International

  • In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on DAZN.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Find out how to view the action and see the Bucs in their Creamsicle Uniforms
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

The Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints for a division battle on Sunday. Find out how to view the action!
news

How to Watch: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Find out how to view the action!
news

How to Watch: Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Bears on Sunday, September 17. Find out how to view the action!
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings – Week 1 2023

The Buccaneers will face the Vikings for the regular season opener on September 10. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Ravens for the preseason finale on August 26. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets 

The Buccaneers will face the Jets for Preseason Week 2 on August 19. Find out how to view the action
news

How to Watch: Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers host the Steelers for Preseason Week 1 on August 11. Find out how to view the action.
news

How to Watch: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers 

How to watch, listen, livestream Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET 
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Falcons 

How to watch, listen, livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET 
news

How to Watch: Panthers vs. Buccaneers 

How to watch, listen, livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET 
Advertising