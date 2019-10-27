Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Titans

Find out how to watch, listen and live stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans on October 27, 2019.

Oct 27, 2019 at 08:26 AM
The Buccaneers take on their first AFC South opponent this season when they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. Tampa Bay is coming off their Week Seven bye and with a 2-4 record, is looking to right the ship for the last half of the season. That begins with a 3-4 Titans team that beat the Los Angeles Chargers last week following a change in signal caller. Starting quarterback Marcus Mariota was benched in favor of veteran backup Ryan Tannehill, who is likely to get the start on Sunday against the Bucs, as well.

Like the majority of their opponents thus far, Tampa Bay will again be facing a physical defense, especially up front. The Titans have 19.0 sacks this season, tying them for ninth-most in the league. They rank eighth in total defense as a unit and are allowing just 328.0 total yards per game. More than that, the Titans are allowing the fourth-least points, letting up an average of just 16.0 points per game. The Bucs are scoring the fourth-most points in the league, averaging 28.8 points per game. It remains to be seen which side will win out on Sunday.

The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. CT. The broadcast can be found on FOX, locally. It will also be available on a live stream that can be accessed through the Buccaneers Official App and Yahoo Sports. See below for details.

How to Watch:

Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Shane Bacon

FOX

NFL Sunday Ticket

Live Stream:

The stream is available throughYahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com/live*

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

How to Listen:

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

Gene Deckerhoff, Dave Moore, T.J. Rives

98ROCK (97.9 - Tampa)

The Boot (103.9 FM – Brooksville)

ESPN SW Florida (99.3 FM – Ft. Myers/Naples/Punta Gorda)

Citrus (95.3 FM - Homosassa)

WLKF (96.7 FM and 1430 AM – Lakeland)

WYGM (740 AM/ 96.9 FM – Orlando and Melbourne)

WSTU (1450 AM - Port St. Lucie)

ESPN Tallahassee (97.9 FM – Tallahassee)

En Español

WTMP-FM 96.1, 101.9 and WMGG-AM 1470 (Tampa)

WIXC – AM 1060 (Melbourne/Orlando)

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

On TuneIn

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

