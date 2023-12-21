Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Jaguars on Christmas Eve at Raymond James Stadium. Find out how to view the action

Dec 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

how to watch

On Christmas Eve, two Florida teams will be pitted against one another as the 7-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the 8-6 Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams are moving in opposite directions as the Bucs are riding a three-game win streak, while the Jaguars have dropped three matchups to AFC contenders. Victories against the Panthers and the Falcons put Tampa Bay into a three-way tie in the NFC South with a 6-7 record. In Week 15, the Bucs continued their hot streak, producing their most complementary performance of the 2023 slate over the Green Bay Packers and the Falcons lost to the one-win Panthers. There is currently a two-way tie in the South between the Saints and Bucs, with the latter holding the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Bucs have adopted a "payoff mindset" and will strive to build momentum in Week 16 with a win over the visiting Jaguars. Here is how to view the action on Sunday:

Matchup

  • Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)

Watch

  • Sunday, December 24, 2023
  • Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium
  • Network: CBS
  • Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (reporter)

Listen Live

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Satellite Radio

International

  • In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on NFL Game Pass.

