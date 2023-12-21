How to Watch: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On Christmas Eve, two Florida teams will be pitted against one another as the 7-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the 8-6 Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams are moving in opposite directions as the Bucs are riding a three-game win streak, while the Jaguars have dropped three matchups to AFC contenders. Victories against the Panthers and the Falcons put Tampa Bay into a three-way tie in the NFC South with a 6-7 record. In Week 15, the Bucs continued their hot streak, producing their most complementary performance of the 2023 slate over the Green Bay Packers and the Falcons lost to the one-win Panthers. There is currently a two-way tie in the South between the Saints and Bucs, with the latter holding the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Bucs have adopted a "payoff mindset" and will strive to build momentum in Week 16 with a win over the visiting Jaguars. Here is how to view the action on Sunday: