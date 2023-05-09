How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Stream the 2023 NFL Schedule Release 

In true fashion, the NFL Schedule Release has turned into a full-blown extravaganza, similar to that of the NFL Draft or a high-stakes matchup. Every franchise rolls out unique content to amplify their team's gauntlet of opponents. During the offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to retain several key free agents including cornerback Jamel Dean, inside linebacker Lavonte David and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson. In addition, Tampa Bay acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield on a cap-friendly deal to cultivate competition and the efforts to restock the roster got another boost when the team landed safety Ryan Neal early in April. To begin the second calendar week of free agency, the Buccaneers added another depth option to the offense, signing veteran running back Chase Edmonds. Three days after the addition of Edmonds, the Bucs found some help on defense, signing former Rams defensive lineman Greg Gaines to a one-year deal. Now, the focus turns towards the upcoming season, and the schedule release will provide the first look at the Bucs' compilation of matchups in the 2023 slate.
How to Stream and Watch
The National Football League announced on Monday that the 2023 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL + on Thursday, May 11 at 8:00 PM ET. Ahead of the release of the full regular season schedule on May 11, the following games will be announced:
- International Games: May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN
- Black Friday Game: May 10 via Amazon
- Select Individual Games: May 10 on FOX & Friends and CBS Mornings
- Select Individual Games: May 11 on Today Show and Good Morning America
NFL Network's coverage will be highlighted by Schedule Release '23 presented by Verizon at 8:00 PM ET which breaks down the 2023 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games. Rich Eisen and Colleen Wolfe host the three-hour show, joined by analysts Maurice Jones-Drew and Emmanuel Sanders.
For more on the NFL's coverage of the release, please click here.
Schedule
- Home: Falcons, Panthers, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Saints, Eagles and Titans
- Away: Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Packers, Texans, Colts, Vikings, Saints and 49ers
Bucs on Social
@Buccaneers will feature exclusive content throughout the schedule release on all social platforms, Buccaneers.com and the Bucs official app.
Reminder:
