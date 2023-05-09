How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Stream the 2023 NFL Schedule Release 

In true fashion, the NFL Schedule Release has turned into a full-blown extravaganza, similar to that of the NFL Draft or a high-stakes matchup. Every franchise rolls out unique content to amplify their team's gauntlet of opponents. During the offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to retain several key free agents including cornerback Jamel Dean, inside linebacker Lavonte David and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson. In addition, Tampa Bay acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield on a cap-friendly deal to cultivate competition and the efforts to restock the roster got another boost when the team landed safety Ryan Neal early in April. To begin the second calendar week of free agency, the Buccaneers added another depth option to the offense, signing veteran running back Chase Edmonds. Three days after the addition of Edmonds, the Bucs found some help on defense, signing former Rams defensive lineman Greg Gaines to a one-year deal. Now, the focus turns towards the upcoming season, and the schedule release will provide the first look at the Bucs' compilation of matchups in the 2023 slate.