How to Watch: Bears vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are in first place of the NFC South and are currently the third seed in the NFC as they get set to take on another conference opponent in the Chicago Bears at home this weekend.

Tampa Bay is coming off a mini bye after their Week Six Thursday night win in Philadelphia over the Eagles. The Bucs' offense especially is riding high, claiming a top-ranked passing attack that's averaging over 340.7 yards per game. The Bucs rank third in total offense and third in scoring offense, as well, putting up 32.5 points per game through six weeks.

Contrast that with their Week Seven opponent: the Bears have the 32nd-ranked overall offense and the 32nd ranked passing offense, averaging just 117.2 passing yards per game. They're putting up an average of 16.3 points, which puts them at 30th in the league. They're also giving up the most sacks, allowing 22.0 of Bears quarterbacks so far in 2021.

The Bears' defense will be something to contend with for the Bucs' high-powered offense, though. They have the seventh-ranked unit, letting up 330.8 yards per game to opponents. And where the Chicago offense is allowing the most sacks, the defense is recording the most sacks, taking down opposing quarterbacks 21.0 times. They're also only giving up 20.7 points per game.

The Bucs will have the homefield advantage, though. It will be their last home game until November 22 when they take on the Giants for Monday Night Football.

Matchup:

Chicago Bears (3-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1)

Watch on TV:

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Television Network: CBS

Broadcast Crews: Jim Nantz (play by play), Tony Romo (color), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

