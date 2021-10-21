Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: Bears vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Oct 21, 2021 at 03:52 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers are in first place of the NFC South and are currently the third seed in the NFC as they get set to take on another conference opponent in the Chicago Bears at home this weekend.

Tampa Bay is coming off a mini bye after their Week Six Thursday night win in Philadelphia over the Eagles. The Bucs' offense especially is riding high, claiming a top-ranked passing attack that's averaging over 340.7 yards per game. The Bucs rank third in total offense and third in scoring offense, as well, putting up 32.5 points per game through six weeks.

Contrast that with their Week Seven opponent: the Bears have the 32nd-ranked overall offense and the 32nd ranked passing offense, averaging just 117.2 passing yards per game. They're putting up an average of 16.3 points, which puts them at 30th in the league. They're also giving up the most sacks, allowing 22.0 of Bears quarterbacks so far in 2021.

The Bears' defense will be something to contend with for the Bucs' high-powered offense, though. They have the seventh-ranked unit, letting up 330.8 yards per game to opponents. And where the Chicago offense is allowing the most sacks, the defense is recording the most sacks, taking down opposing quarterbacks 21.0 times. They're also only giving up 20.7 points per game.

The Bucs will have the homefield advantage, though. It will be their last home game until November 22 when they take on the Giants for Monday Night Football.

Matchup:

Chicago Bears (3-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1)

Watch on TV:

Sunday, October 24, 2021

  • Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
  • Television Network: CBS
  • Broadcast Crews: Jim Nantz (play by play), Tony Romo (color), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9

DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO 93.1 FM

FT. MYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM

GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM

HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM

LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM

MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM

ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM

PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM

SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM

TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

