How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Colts

The Buccaneers head back on the road for the first of two games as the visiting team. They take on the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday in what could be a battle of wills on each side of the line of scrimmage.

The Bucs have returned to their rightful place leading the league in rushing defense, allowing just 78.4 yards per game on the ground. The unit will be put to the test against an Indianapolis team that is averaging 147.9 rushing yards per game, ranking fourth in the league, behind the efforts of second-year running back Jonathan Taylor. The Wisconsin-product has topped 100 yards rushing in each of his last three games, which has, coincidentally or not, been in three straight victories for the Colts. They sit at 6-5 on the season and very much in the hunt for the AFC playoff race.

And while Taylor has the flashy stats, quarterback Carson Wentz has been the definition of a game manager who protects the football. Indianapolis has the best turnover margin in the league at +15. It means the Bucs defense will have to manage some takeaways against a very stingy team if they want to give Tampa Bay's offense some bonus possessions – bonus possessions that they very well could need. The Bucs are the top scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 30.9 points per game – but the Colts aren't far behind. They rank fifth, averaging 28.1 points per game.

Here's how to watch what is sure to be a good matchup in Indianapolis.

