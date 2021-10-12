Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Eagles

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Oct 12, 2021 at 01:33 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers go back on the road on a short week as they take on the Eagles in Philadelphia on Thursday Night Football. It will be the third primetime game of the season for Tampa Bay and the second Thursday game they'll play. They opened the season on a Thursday edition of Sunday Night Football with their win over another NFC East team in the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bucs will make their way through the entire division this year and they're getting the Eagles coming off serving the Carolina Panthers their first loss of the season. Thanks, Philly.

That's where the pleasantries end, though. It's no secret these two franchises have history; "Shutting Down the Vet" ring a bell at all? The Bucs will be visiting the Vet's replacement for the first time since 2015. Tampa Bay has won its last two matchups with the Birds and the all-time record between the two gives Philly a slight 10-9 edge, including the postseason. Thursday will be the Bucs' opportunity to get to .500.

Here's how to watch the nationally televised matchup.

Matchup:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (2-3)

Watch on TV:

  • Thursday, October 14, 2021
  • Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
  • Television Network: FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video
  • Broadcast Crews: [FOX] Joe Buck (play by play), Troy Aikman (color), Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink (reporters) [Amazon] Hannah Storm & Andrea Kremer

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the NFL App, Twitch, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9

DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO 93.1 FM

FT. MYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM

GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM

HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM

LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM

MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM

ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM

PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM

SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM

TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

