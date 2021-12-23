How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

The Buccaneers head back on the road the day after Christmas to take on the Panthers for the first of two meetings in the final three weeks of the season. Tampa Bay is coming off a division loss to the Saints on Sunday Night Football, while Carolina is coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills, who the Bucs beat the week before.

With a win, Tampa Bay would clinch the NFC South title for the first time since 2007. They can also clinch a playoff berth with a win by the Los Angeles Rams over the Minnesota Vikings.

Neither of those may be tall tasks but the Bucs are currently dealing with a plethora of injuries on both sides of the ball with the news that both inside linebacker Lavonte David and running back Leonard Fournette were placed on injured reserve on Thursday. The team signed running back Le'Veon Bell but while he gets acclimated to his new team, offensive coaches across the board have acknowledged this is running back Ronald Jones' opportunity to be the 'lead dog.' The last time the Bucs were in Carolina, Jones had that 98-yard touchdown on a handoff from quarterback Tom Brady. Here's to hoping we all see that again this week.

Here's how to watch.

Matchup:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) vs. Carolina Panthers (5-9)

Watch on TV:

Sunday, December 26, 2021

Kickoff: 1:00p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Television Network: FOX

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Kugler (play by play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Laura Okmin (reporter)

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

To check if you're in market, please visit https://506sports.com/

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9

DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO 93.1 FM

FT. MYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM

GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM

HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM

LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM

MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM

ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM

PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM

SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM

TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

TB win OR NO loss

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with: