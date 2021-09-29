How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Patriots

The Buccaneers were handed their first loss of the season on the road in Los Angeles against the Rams last Sunday. They'll now go on their second-straight road trip, this time on the east coast, in hopes of getting back on track.
I can't think of any other storylines heading into this game.
Kidding, of course. This may be the most anticipated regular season game in a decade as quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski return to where their careers started, and flourished, in their first matchup since they jumped ship to Tampa Bay. The game will be featured on NBC's Sunday Night Football this Sunday, October 3, and let me just say how the the network is promoting the absolutely life out of the matchup – and promoting it well.
You may have seen this video once or twice since the week began.
Or this one:
All eyes will be on New England and whether you're a fan of either team, you have to admit, it will be a pretty special affair.
Here's how to watch from Tampa:
Matchup:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) vs. New England Patriots (1-2)
Watch on TV:
- Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
- Television Network: NBC
- Broadcast Crew: Al Michaels (play by play), Cris Collinsworth (color), Michelle Tafoya (reporter)
Watch on Mobile
The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.
- Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)
- Bucs Official App
- Buccaneers.com
*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
Listen Live:
- TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)
- SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM
Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)
*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App
- BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9
- DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO 93.1 FM
- FT. MYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM
- GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
- HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM
- LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM
- MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM
- ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
- PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM
- PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM
- SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM
- TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM
- Satellite Radio
Sirius/XM Channel 88
- On the Bucs Official App*
Download here
*Access restricted to Tampa area
Social Media Accounts:
Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.