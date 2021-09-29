How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Patriots

The Buccaneers were handed their first loss of the season on the road in Los Angeles against the Rams last Sunday. They'll now go on their second-straight road trip, this time on the east coast, in hopes of getting back on track.

Kidding, of course. This may be the most anticipated regular season game in a decade as quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and tight end Rob Gronkowski return to where their careers started, and flourished, in their first matchup since they jumped ship to Tampa Bay. The game will be featured on NBC's Sunday Night Football this Sunday, October 3, and let me just say how the the network is promoting the absolutely life out of the matchup – and promoting it well.