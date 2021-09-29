Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Patriots

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Sep 29, 2021 at 05:02 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers were handed their first loss of the season on the road in Los Angeles against the Rams last Sunday. They'll now go on their second-straight road trip, this time on the east coast, in hopes of getting back on track.

I can't think of any other storylines heading into this game.

Kidding, of course. This may be the most anticipated regular season game in a decade as quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and tight end Rob Gronkowski return to where their careers started, and flourished, in their first matchup since they jumped ship to Tampa Bay. The game will be featured on NBC's Sunday Night Football this Sunday, October 3, and let me just say how the the network is promoting the absolutely life out of the matchup – and promoting it well.

You may have seen this video once or twice since the week began.

Or this one:

All eyes will be on New England and whether you're a fan of either team, you have to admit, it will be a pretty special affair.

Here's how to watch from Tampa:

Matchup:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) vs. New England Patriots (1-2)

Watch on TV:

  • Sunday, October 3, 2021
  • Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
  • Television Network: NBC
  • Broadcast Crew: Al Michaels (play by play), Cris Collinsworth (color), Michelle Tafoya (reporter)

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Listen Live:

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

  • SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

  • BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9
  • DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO 93.1 FM
  • FT. MYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM
  • MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM
  • ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM
  • PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM
  • SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM
  • TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM
  • Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

  • On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

Social Media Accounts:

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Rams

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT.
news

How to Watch: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET.
news

How to Watch: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, September 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET.
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Texans

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans, Saturday, August 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
news

How to Watch: Titans vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
news

How to Watch: Bengals vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, August 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
news

How to Watch: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers in the Super Bowl

How to watch, listen and livestream Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Packers

How to watch, listen and livestream the NFC Championship between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 24 at 3:05 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Saints

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, January 17 at 6:40 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Washington

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team on Saturday, January 9 at 8:15 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 3 at 1:00 p.m. (ET).
Advertising