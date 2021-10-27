How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Saints

It's spooky season at its finest with a haunting matchup on Halloween evening between NFC South rivals. Jameis Winston is now under center for the Saints and could be seeing ghosts by the time all is said and done if outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul's comments this week are anything to go by.

Pierre-Paul said he 'can't wait' for his chance at Winston this weekend and will be texting his former teammate this week. He's one of multiple Bucs players that are still close with Winston despite him being two years removed from Tampa. The Bucs will see another familiar face in Kwon Alexander, too. He was activated ahead of the Saints' Monday night matchup with the Seahawks this week. New Orleans escaped with a narrow win to improve to 4-2 and sit in second place in the division behind the Buccaneers.

The Saints have owned the regular season series as of late, winning the last five matchups against the Bucs. But Tampa Bay 'won the one that mattered,' taking down New Orleans in the divisional round of the 2020 playoffs en route to their Super Bowl win. It was also the last NFL game quarterback Drew Brees played. His last NFL pass went to none other than Bucs' safety Mike Edwards.

The Bucs' secondary is already looking for more chances against their division rivals with someone they went against during quite a few training camps under center this time around.

