Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Saints

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Oct 27, 2021 at 03:30 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

It's spooky season at its finest with a haunting matchup on Halloween evening between NFC South rivals. Jameis Winston is now under center for the Saints and could be seeing ghosts by the time all is said and done if outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul's comments this week are anything to go by.

Pierre-Paul said he 'can't wait' for his chance at Winston this weekend and will be texting his former teammate this week. He's one of multiple Bucs players that are still close with Winston despite him being two years removed from Tampa. The Bucs will see another familiar face in Kwon Alexander, too. He was activated ahead of the Saints' Monday night matchup with the Seahawks this week. New Orleans escaped with a narrow win to improve to 4-2 and sit in second place in the division behind the Buccaneers.

The Saints have owned the regular season series as of late, winning the last five matchups against the Bucs. But Tampa Bay 'won the one that mattered,' taking down New Orleans in the divisional round of the 2020 playoffs en route to their Super Bowl win. It was also the last NFL game quarterback Drew Brees played. His last NFL pass went to none other than Bucs' safety Mike Edwards.

The Bucs' secondary is already looking for more chances against their division rivals with someone they went against during quite a few training camps under center this time around.

Matchup:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) vs. New Orleans Saints (4-2)

Watch on TV:

Sunday, October 31, 2021

  • Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ceasars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
  • Television Network: FOX
  • Broadcast Crews: Joe Davis (play by play), Troy Aikman (color), Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi (reporters)

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9

DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO 93.1 FM

FT. MYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM

GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM

HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM

LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM

MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM

ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM

PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM

SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM

TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM

· Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

· On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

Social Media Accounts:

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.

