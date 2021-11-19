How to Watch: Giants vs. Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers return home for the first time in nearly a month to finish out their tour of NFC East teams as they take on the 3-6 Giants on Monday Night Football.

The matchup pits the number three offense against the 25th-ranked total defense held by New York. It also is a reunion of sorts for quarterback Tom Brady, who will face former Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Joe Judge for the first time as a head coach.

Tampa Bay has dropped their last two contests, both on the road, and look to right the ship at home. They'll do so in front of a national audience as they make their 2021 debut and only appearance on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Wide receiver Mike Evans will look to do his part and continue his hot streak against the Giants. In five career games against New York, Evans averages 116.4 receiving yards per game and has scored six receiving touchdowns. In all five of Evans' appearances on Monday Night Football, he's had at least one touchdown in each. And if that next touchdown should come, Evans will also pass Mike Alstott's record for most touchdowns in team history. The two are currently tied at 71 apiece.

It could be a big night under the bright lights. Here's how to tune in if you can't make it to Raymond James Stadium.

Matchup:

New York Giants (3-6) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)

Watch on TV:

Monday, November 22, 2021

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Television Network: ESPN, MOR-TV (locally)

Broadcast Crew: Steve Levy (play by play), Brian Griese & Louis Riddick (analysts), Lisa Salters (reporter)

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)

Bucs Official App

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9

DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO 93.1 FM

FT. MYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM

GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM

HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM

LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM

MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM

ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM

PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM

SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM

TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

Social Media Accounts:

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.