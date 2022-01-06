How to Watch: Panthers vs. Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will conclude the regular season how they'll start the postseason: at home. That also hopefully includes a win on both accounts but one step at a time here.

The Bucs have already matched their single-season record of 12 wins. They could get to 13 thanks in no small part to the extended 17-games season now. They'll attempt to do it against an opponent they faced just two weeks ago, handling the Panthers with a score of 32-6 in Carolina.

Tampa Bay is 6-1 at home this season and quarterback Tom Brady, especially, seems to hit his stride in front of the home crowd. He has 22 touchdowns against just four interceptions and a 103.6 passer rating inside Raymond James Stadium this year.

He'll be down a few of his weapons as the season concludes with 15 players on the team's injury report. One player he'll be sure to try to get the ball to is wide receiver Mike Evans, who returned last week from a hamstring injury. Evans has just 54 yards to go until he eclipses 1,000 for his eighth-straight season to begin his career, an NFL record. Evans tied Randy Moss for the most such seasons last year at home against Atlanta in the last regular season game. He has a chance to do that again this weekend.

Matchup:

Carolina Panthers (5-11) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)

Watch on TV:

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Kickoff: 4:25p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Television Network: CBS

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play by play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

