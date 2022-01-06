Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: Panthers vs. Buccaneers 

How to watch, listen and livestream Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Jan 06, 2022 at 02:50 PM
Carmen Vitali

The Buccaneers will conclude the regular season how they'll start the postseason: at home. That also hopefully includes a win on both accounts but one step at a time here.

The Bucs have already matched their single-season record of 12 wins. They could get to 13 thanks in no small part to the extended 17-games season now. They'll attempt to do it against an opponent they faced just two weeks ago, handling the Panthers with a score of 32-6 in Carolina.

Tampa Bay is 6-1 at home this season and quarterback Tom Brady, especially, seems to hit his stride in front of the home crowd. He has 22 touchdowns against just four interceptions and a 103.6 passer rating inside Raymond James Stadium this year.

He'll be down a few of his weapons as the season concludes with 15 players on the team's injury report. One player he'll be sure to try to get the ball to is wide receiver Mike Evans, who returned last week from a hamstring injury. Evans has just 54 yards to go until he eclipses 1,000 for his eighth-straight season to begin his career, an NFL record. Evans tied Randy Moss for the most such seasons last year at home against Atlanta in the last regular season game. He has a chance to do that again this weekend.

Here's how to watch if you can't make it to the game.

Matchup:

Carolina Panthers (5-11) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)

Watch on TV:

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Kickoff: 4:25p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Television Network: CBS

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play by play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)

Bucs Official App

Buccaneers.com

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

To check if you're in market, please visit https://506sports.com/ 

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9

DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO  93.1 FM

FT. MYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM

GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF  850 AM/ 98.1 FM

HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM

LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM

MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM

ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM

PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM

SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM

TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

Social Media Accounts:

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.

Follow our official game blog on the Bucs' website, starting at kickoff, for notes, summaries and analysis from the Raymond James Stadium press box.

