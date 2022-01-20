Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: Rams vs. Buccaneers 

How to watch, listen and livestream Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Jan 20, 2022 at 04:09 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Mike H2W

The Buccaneers get set to host their second playoff game this season as the Los Angeles Rams come to town for the Divisional Round. Tampa Bay dominated the Philadelphia Eagles in a Wild Card rout that saw three turnovers forced by the defense while the offense put up yet another 30-plus point performance.

The Bucs have scored over 30 points in every one of their playoff games dating back to the 2020 season with quarterback Tom Brady at the helm. They averaged 30.1 points per game in 2021, good for the second-best mark in the league.

The Tampa Bay defense will also need to keep up their takeaway trend if they want to get past the Rams this time. Week Three saw the defense record no takeaways, one of just three games without forcing a turnover this season. The Bucs were 0-3 in such games. With the Rams possessing the seventh-ranked scoring offense, Tampa Bay will likely need to create extra possessions to keep up with their own offensive benchmark while also limiting Los Angeles' scoring opportunities.

It all happens on a special edition of NBC's Sunday Night Football. It will be the fourth time Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya and the Sunday Night Football crew will call a Bucs game this season.

Matchup:

Los Angeles Rams (13-5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4)

Watch on TV:

  • Sunday, January 23, 2022
  • Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
  • Television Network: NBC
  • Broadcast Crew: Cris Collinsworth (play by play), Al Michaels (analyst), Michele Tafoya & Kathryn Tappen (reporters)

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Listen Live:

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

  • SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

  • BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9
  • DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO 93.1 FM
  • FT. MYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM
  • MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM
  • ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM
  • PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM
  • SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM
  • TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM

Satellite Radio

  • Sirius/XM Channel 88

On the Bucs Official App*

*Access restricted to Tampa area

