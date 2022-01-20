How to Watch: Rams vs. Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers get set to host their second playoff game this season as the Los Angeles Rams come to town for the Divisional Round. Tampa Bay dominated the Philadelphia Eagles in a Wild Card rout that saw three turnovers forced by the defense while the offense put up yet another 30-plus point performance.

The Bucs have scored over 30 points in every one of their playoff games dating back to the 2020 season with quarterback Tom Brady at the helm. They averaged 30.1 points per game in 2021, good for the second-best mark in the league.

The Tampa Bay defense will also need to keep up their takeaway trend if they want to get past the Rams this time. Week Three saw the defense record no takeaways, one of just three games without forcing a turnover this season. The Bucs were 0-3 in such games. With the Rams possessing the seventh-ranked scoring offense, Tampa Bay will likely need to create extra possessions to keep up with their own offensive benchmark while also limiting Los Angeles' scoring opportunities.

It all happens on a special edition of NBC's Sunday Night Football. It will be the fourth time Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya and the Sunday Night Football crew will call a Bucs game this season.

Matchup: